MMQB: Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats picking up where they left off

Bo Levi Mitchell was one of the feel-good stories of last season. After three frustrating and injury-plagued seasons, which included losing his starting job in Calgary and being traded to Hamilton, Mitchell rebounded in 2024 with one of the best campaigns of his career.

Now, last year’s East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player looks to have picked up right where he left off.

Last season saw Mitchell lead the league with 5,451 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. The former was a career high for the two-time MOP, while the latter number was his second highest number in a single season. And now, one season later, Mitchell is on pace to surpass those outputs for the 2-2 Tiger-Cats.

RELATED

» Justin Rankin sparks Elks’ first victory over REDBLACKS

» Lions hand Als first home loss with last-second win

» Bo Levi Mitchell’s five-touchdown night fires Tiger-Cats past Argonauts

» Stamps down Bombers in inaugural Stampede Bowl

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In Hamilton’s 51-38 win Friday night, Mitchell and the league’s No. 1 passing offence torched their archrival Argos for 332 yards and five touchdowns. That brings Mitchell’s season totals to 1,219 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception while completing nearly 70 per cent of his passes. Put it all together and you get a sparkling 113.0 quarterback rating.

And this aerial attack led by Mitchell is showing no signs of slowing down.

As many expected, free agent addition Kenny Lawler has fit like a glove with the Ticats. Lawler went off for seven receptions, 207 yards, and three touchdowns against Toronto. With at least one touchdown in three games and a pair of outings over 160 receiving yards already, Lawler leads the league in both categories (483 yards, five touchdowns).

But this Hamilton group of receivers is more than just Lawler. Tim White has gone over 1,100 yards in three consecutive seasons and led the league in 2023. Shemar Bridges was last year’s runner-up for Most Outstanding Rookie. And University of Guelph product Kiondré Smith exploded for 933 yards and seven touchdowns last year. It’s as stacked a foursome as you’re going to find.

The last piece of the puzzle is the offensive line, as the Tiger-Cats boast one of the league’s best. Hamilton surrendered a pair of sacks against the Argonauts, the league leader in the category, which brought their season total to just five allowed in four games. That’s exactly the type of protection needed for a quarterback who can make magic happen when provided the time.

After last year, it’s not a surprise to see the Ticats having this type of success in the passing game. Case in point: Mitchell was my preseason pick for 2025 MOP. In saying that, however, there’s never a guarantee one season will carry into the next.

In this case, though, it feels like Hamilton has done just that if not taken a step forward.

QUICK HITS

It was a good weekend for the league’s two Canadian quarterbacks, wasn’t it? It started with a stellar night for Nathan Rourke as BC stunned the Alouettes 21-20. Rourke threw for 352 yards and a touchdown while running for 43 more yards and another touchdown. Included in that was a 46-yard touchdown strike to Stanley Berryhill in the fourth quarter and a gutsy 13-yard laser to Jevon Cottoy to set up Sean Whyte’s game winning field goal with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

Then one night later, Tre Ford went to work as the Elks picked up their first win of the season. Ford completed all but two of his passes and threw for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Edmonton drove home a 39-33 victory that was a little more convincing than the score suggests. Ford had some help from tailback Justin Rankin, who had his best game of the season to the tune of 105 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Finally, Calgary put on quite the show in the first ever Stampede Bowl to get Week 5 going Thursday night. While typically on the road during the Calgary Stampede, the Stamps tried something new…and it worked. Off the field, the atmosphere was great. And on the field, it was a pair of off-season additions that led the way. Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief, both winter free agent signings in the secondary, each picked off Zach Collaros for house calls as Calgary knocked off the previously unbeaten Blue Bombers 37-16.