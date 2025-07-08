6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 6

For the first time since late May, we must fend for ourselves.

Week 6 means no Thursday Night Football and a three-game week for CFL Fantasy football users who will not have the Alouettes, Argonauts, and Blue Bombers to choose among in our deep dive to unearth hidden gems.

QUARTERBACK

Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $13,600 Salary (at Calgary, Friday)

Pivot is loaded this week. How loaded? Well, rare is the time Trevor Harris is regarded as a sleeper, which is why this surprising choice has the opportunity to make his fantasy users look wise. Harris has had two weeks off to heal from a Week 3 injury and potentially makes his return against a Stampeders defence that has allowed a league-low five offensive majors and a mere 5.9 yards per play.

The Stamps displayed their air traffic control skills in the Week 5 win over the Bombers, holding Zach Collaros to 12.8 fantasy points and recording a pair of pick-sixes. Calgary has allowed just one completion of better than 30 yards while allowing a QB efficiency rate of 80, tops among CFL defences. Harris is averaging 15.1 FP per game and is overdue for a breakout. He’s thrown multiple majors in two of his three starts but has been intercepted each game. If he can avoid mistakes and rely on AJ Ouellette to set the tone on the ground, Harris can easily surpass his season-best 17.4 FP from Week 1 and cross 20+ fantasy points for the first time in 2025.

RUNNING BACK

Daniel Adeboboye, Ottawa, $6,800 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Yes, the REDBLACKS’ backfield is a timeshare, but Daniel Adeboboye is spending most of the time there. For the second time in three games, Adeboboye scored double-digit fantasy points by racking up 11.5 FP in the Week 5 loss at the Elks. Adeboboye had 12 touches for 85 yards from scrimmage that included a 28-yard reception.

With Dru Brown returning at quarterback, the Ottawa offence will focus (even) more on the pass. Still, Adeboboye remains a better option than William Stanback, who seems to be emerging as the change-of-pace runner when the REDBLACKS want to control the clock. Hamilton’s run defence has allowed a modest 93.5 yards per game, but with Adeboboye showing he can contribute as a receiver, count on another week of 12-15 touches and 75-80 yards from scrimmage. Projected 8.4 FP this week, we like Adeboboye’s chances of doubling it.

RECEIVERS

Tevin Jones, Calgary, $6,400 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Friday)

With the status of Clark Barnes in question, Tevin Jones feels like an ideal fit to replace him as the Stampeders’ deep threat. Jones has yet to flash his penchant for stretching defences, having only three of his 22 targets longer than 20 yards in depth, but facing a Roughriders pass defence 302.5 yards per game might help out with that.

Jones has yet to crack 48 receiving yards in a game this season, yet if Vernon Adams Jr. does not have Barnes’ big-play presence, then look to Jones to become that man. Calgary is second in the league with nine completions of 30+ yards. At 6.5 projected FP, all it takes is a play or two for Jones to turn that into 12-14 fantasy points.

Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $9,800 Salary (at Edmonton, Sunday)

Back in the lineup after missing a pair of games, Stanley Berryhill III was Berrygood for fantasy users, finishing with 18.5 FP in Saturday’s thriller against Montreal. Berryhill caught four passes for 85 yards, including a 46-yard major from Nathan Rourke in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead.

Berryhill III is averaging 17 fantasy points per game and should thrive against an Elks pass defence allowing a league-high 326.3 yards per contest. Edmonton has already yielded 11 passing majors and nine completions of better than 30 yards, numbers that the Lions could exploit. Right now, he is as fantasy viable as Justin McInnis, so if Keon Hatcher Sr. doesn’t fit your fantasy salary, Berryhill III is waiting for your call.

Keelan White, Ottawa, $5,400 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Keelan White had his best game since Week 1 when he finished with 8.7 fantasy points in the Edmonton loss. With Dru Brown guiding the REDBLACKS offence, the third overall pick of the 2025 CFL Draft will continue to watch his target distribution rise. He’s been targeted four times in each of the past two games, and with injuries plaguing the Ottawa receiving corps, the door is wide open for a breakout.

Hamilton is seventh with 280.3 passing yards allowed per game, and while the Ticats have done a stellar job in limiting big plays, White’s ability to find space underneath coverages will make him more attractive to Brown and fantasy users. Do not be surprised if the newcomer cracks 10+ fantasy points for the first time, as his 4.9 projected FP will be easily surpassed.