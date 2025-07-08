AMSOIL Power Rankings: Riders still on top

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are the only undefeated team left in the CFL.

Sitting at the top of the AMSOIL Power Rankings, the Riders return from their bye after watching from afar an exciting week of football unfold.

Where did the rest of the teams land? CFL.ca brings you another edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0)

Last week: 1

Last game: 37-18 win over BC

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 11

Worth noting: Saskatchewan remains undefeated thanks in part to a running game that leads the league with 138.5 yards per game. The Riders have dominated the trenches in 2025, outrushing everyone while also keeping opponents to a league-best 66.5 yards on the ground per game. AJ Ouellette leads the league with 347 rushing yards, giving the Green and White a physical identity that is part of the reason why they sit here at the top. Next on the schedule is a battle against a team surging in the West Division and in these rankings.

2. Calgary Stampeders (3-1)

Last week: 4

Last game: 37-16 win over Winnipeg

Next Game: at Saskatchewan, July 11

Worth noting: The Stampeders won an important matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 5 to surge all the way to No. 2 in the Power Rankings. Everything seems to be working in Calgary, from the defence scoring touchdowns, Vernon Adams Jr. playing mistake-free football to Dedrick Mills operating one of the most efficient running games in the league. A matchup against the Riders in Week 6 could set the Stamps up for a potential surge all the way to the top.

3. Montreal Alouettes (3-2)

Last week: 3

Last game: 21-20 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Toronto, July 17

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes are coming off back-to-back losses to the BC Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, albeit both without starting quarterback Davis Alexander. The Als latest loss was a narrow one that came down to a nice execution late by Nathan Rourke and the Leos. Montreal still boasts the league’s second best defence in yards per game (332.4) and points per game (22.4) allowed. Montreal now goes on a bye before potentially getting Alexander back for an important matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 7.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1)

Last week: 2

Last game: 37-16 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 18

Worth noting: Winnipeg suffered its first loss of the season after dropping a 37-16 game in Calgary. Current MOP and MOC Brady Oliveira returned to the lineup, but it wasn’t enough to stop an inspired Calgary team from breaking the Bombers’ undefeated status. Winnipeg did outgain Calgary 408-334, but lost the turnover battle 4-1 and was unable to overcome a 29-6 halftime deficit. The Bombers will have a chance to get revenge (and retake their Power Rankings spot) two weeks from now when they return from their bye to face the Stampeders once again in Week 7.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2)

Last week: 6

Last game: 51-38 win over Toronto

Next game: vs. Ottawa, July 12

Worth noting: Hamilton’s offence looked even more unstoppable than usual in Week 5 as Bo Levi Mitchell threw five touchdowns and Kenny Lawler exploded for over 200 yards. The Ticats are now tied with the Roughriders for first in points per game (33.8) and total touchdowns (15). That’s a big reason why the team has won two straight to insert itself in the race for the East Division crown. With the Alouettes on a bye, the Tabbies have a chance to finish Week 6 tied at the top of the division if they are able to overcome the REDBLACKS on Saturday.

6. BC Lions (2-3)

Last week: 8

Last game: 21-20 win over Montreal

Next game: at Edmonton, July 13

Worth noting: BC’s rankings might be a bit low considered they are currently first in offensive yards per game (388.2) and defensive yards per game allowed (320.4). The numbers translated into an important 21-20 win over the Als in Week 5, albeit one that was too close for comfort. With Rourke approaching 400 yards from scrimmage and Justin McInnis looking like his 2024 self, the Leos could be on the verge of a run if they are able to maintain this level of play on both sides of the ball. Next up is a trip to Edmonton to face Tre Ford and the Elks on Sunday.

7. Toronto Argonauts (1-4)

Last week: 5

Last game: 51-38 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Montreal, July 17

Worth noting: The Argonauts were unable to contain Mitchell and the Ticats in Week 5 despite scoring 38 points themselves. With Janarion Grant looking like his 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player self and second-year receiver Kevin Mital leading the Double Blue aerial attack, there are reasons to be optimistic this Argonauts team will be able to stay competitive in every game. Toronto now goes on a bye before traveling to Montreal for an important East Division clash with the Alouettes.