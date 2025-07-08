CFL Honour Roll: Kenny Lawler, Julian Howsare, Ticats’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Julian Howsare, Kenny Lawler and the Hamilton Tiger Cats’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 5 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» More PFF grades and stats

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Roughriders still on top

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENCE

REC | Kenny Lawler | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 51 – TOR 38

PFF Player Grade: 89.3

6-of-7 receiving (85.7 per cent)

Career-high 207 receiving yards; third 200+ yard game and first since 2023

First career three-touchdown game, including a career-long 79-yard effort in the first

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 51 – TOR 38

PFF Player Grade: 91.0

49 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle, one pass knockdown and one sack, resulting in a loss of seven yards

84.8 Grade on 36 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 51 – TOR 38

PFF unit grade: 70.1 Top-3 performers:

Coulter Woodmansey | 76.9

Liam Dobson | 74.2

Quinton Barrow | 64.4



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 5

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton | 83.4

RB | Ante Milanovic-Litre | Hamilton | 84.7

REC | Kenny Lawler | Hamilton | 89.3

OL | Coulter Woodmansey | Hamilton | 76.9

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 91.0

LB | Derrick Moncrief | Calgary | 85.5

DB | Damon Webb | Calgary | 86.4

RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 90.8

K/P | Lewis Ward | Ottawa | 78.0

ST | Jaylen Smith | Winnipeg | 90.4

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) — TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)