Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

TORONTO — If Week 5 is any indication of how the rest of the CFL season is going to be, sign us up.

We saw four kick return touchdowns (two on kickoffs, that won a fan a million dollars, and another two on punt returns), so many touchdowns (hello, Kenny Lawler), and plenty of big defensive plays (a pair of Stampeders pick-sixes in the same game!).

The CFL writers were just as excited as the fans after the week wrapped up, with only two games separating first from last.

What happens in Week 6 on the field and on the writer graphic? Find out starting on Friday night.

CALGARY AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, July 11

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Calgary Stampeders made a statement in last week’s Stampede Bowl, taking down the 3-0 (at the time) Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Vernon Adams Jr. commanded the offence while the defence chipped in as well, scoring two pick-sixes on Zach Collaros. Now they head to Regina to see if they can hand another team their first loss of the season. The Roughriders will be refreshed after a Week 5 bye and their starting pivot, Trevor Harris, is likely going to be back in the lineup after missing their Week 4 matchup after returning to practice on Monday. Who gets the W? The writers are slightly siding with the home team at Mosaic Stadium.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan

OTTAWA AT HAMILTON

Saturday, July 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+



Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler shredded the Argos defence last week, with Lawler hauling in 207 yards and three of Mitchell’s five total touchdowns on the night. Mitchell went over 40,000 career yard mark with his 332 passing yards in his team’s second-straight win. On the other side, Dru Brown returned for the REDBLACKS and despite throwing 316 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, wasn’t able to find the win column against Edmonton. Most of the writers are leaning towards Hamilton moving above .500 for the first time this year.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

BC AT EDMONTON

Sunday, July 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

It’s another meeting between the two Canadian pivots, Tre Ford and Nathan Rourke. Both are coming off excellent Week 5 performances, with Ford hitting a perfect passer rating, 158.3, for just the second time in his career, while Rourke completed 22 of his 36 passes for 352 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and scored another major on the ground. The Elks won their first game of the season with all three phases clicking, including timely stops by the defence and a Javon Leake punt return touchdown. The Lions had their own fireworks last week, with their comeback win courtesy of a last-second Sean Whyte field goal. It’s anyone’s guess what happens in the Week 6 finale but the pick makers are leaning towards the visitors getting the two points.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC