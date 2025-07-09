3 storylines to watch in Week 6

Wow, what a week of football we were treated to in Week 5. It was easily the best week of the year so far.

There were four kick return touchdowns, including a pair of kickoff return majors that one a fan a million bucks.

Not to mention Kenny Lawler doing Kenny Lawler things, hauling in 207 yards and three touchdowns.

And don’t forget about the pair of pick-sixes the Stampeders scored in the first-ever Stampede Bowl.

Here’s to hoping Week 6 brings us much more of all of that.

With just three games on deck this week, I have one storyline to watch in each one of them.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 6?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BATTLE OF THE BEST IN THE WEST

Calgary at Saskatchewan | Friday, July 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

If you’re looking for a game that features two evenly matched football teams that are at the top of their division, Friday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders is the one for you.

Following their statement win against Winnipeg last week, handing the Blue Bombers their first loss of the campaign, Vernon Adams Jr. and the Stampeders will be looking to give the Riders the same fate.

The 4-0 Riders are coming off a bye week and boast the league’s highest scoring offence (tied with Hamilton with 33.8 points per game). Calgary is right behind them though, scoring 29.0 points per contest. It appears that Trevor Harris will return this week, giving Saskatchewan confidence of having their veteran starting pivot back behind centre. It should be mentioned though that backup QB Jake Maier filled in admirably two weeks ago, leading the Riders to victory over BC.

Both teams also have excellent defences.

Calgary defensive coordinator Bob Slowik has found a way to keep opponents off the score sheet allowing a league-low 20.3 points per game so far in 2025. The unit has also only surrendered five touchdowns, five less than the next best team in Winnipeg.

On the other side, Corey Mace’s defence has been able to disrupt opposing QBs with 10 sacks on the season and has kept the ground game in check with just 66.5 yards per game on the ground allowed.

We’ll see how this chess match shakes out on Friday Night Football.

CAN OTTAWA STOP HAMILTON’S AERIAL ATTACK?

Ottawa at Hamilton | Saturday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Last week, we saw exactly what the Tiger-Cats were hoping to get from Kenny Lawler after signing him as a free agent this off-season. Lawler hauled in 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Ticats win over the Toronto Argonauts last Friday. The 31-year-old is averaging 120 yards per game and 20.1 yards per catch to go along with five touchdowns over four games.

Thanks largely to Lawler, who is atop the CFL in receiving yards, the Tiger-Cats are averaging the most passing yards per game, 307.5, through the first five weeks of the year. Hamilton is also tied with Winnipeg for the most touchdowns through the air (nine).

Ottawa will look to slow down that offensive attack this weekend at Hamilton Stadium. Ottawa has been able to do a good job at containing opposing passing attacks so far this year, allowing 269.8 yards per game and just six touchdowns through the air. But it’s the big plays that have burned them, allowing the second most completions of over 30 yards in the CFL (12).

Can Ottawa tighten things up and stifle Bo Levi Mitchell and co.? Or will the Black and Gold put on an air show for their fans at home? We’ll have to tune in to find out on Saturday night.

STOP THE RUN

BC at Edmonton | Sunday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Edmonton won their first game of the 2025 season last week and there were two running backs who were instrumental in that victory: Justin Rankin and Javon Leake.

Rankin scored his first major of the season, a 74-yard run, to go along with 174 yards from scrimmage and another touchdown through the air. Leake, who shares handoffs with Rankin in the backfield, scored on a punt return in the team’s victory over Ottawa.

The duo, along with dual threat quarterback Tre Ford and the blocking from the offensive line, have helped Edmonton average 117.0 yards per game on the ground, fourth most in the CFL.

And now the group is going up against a team that is struggling to stop the run. The BC Lions give up the most rushing yards per game, with an average of 136.4 yards surrendered.

Can BC contain the Elks rush attack or will Edmonton continue to run over their opponents?