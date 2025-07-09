5 reasons why Stamps vs. Riders on Friday is must-see TV

As problems go, having only three CFL games in one week is kind of low on my list.

It’s somewhere in between I’ve ran out of dill as I’m finishing cooking eggs and none of my socks match.

Yes, it’s a problem, a minor one, but I have a good feeling I will be able to overcome this obstacle and move on with my life.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Riders still on top

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Hey, I wish we had four games as well but that’s life in the world of scheduling and bye weeks. The good news is we have more than enough storylines with the trio of terrific games on the slate to help us all persevere.

Speaking of big time clashes, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Calgary Stampeders travelling to Mosaic Stadium to do battle with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This game is so good I have no problem staying up till midnight (local time) to see how this one ends.

Here are the storylines that all football fans will be tuned in for.

BEST ON BEST

Why try to complicate things? Sports fans love when the two top teams in any league do battle. In one corner you have the last remaining undefeated team in Saskatchewan and in the other is the 3-1 Stampeders fresh over knocking off the previously unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers 37-17. Head coach Corey Mace’s side leads the CFL with a +36 scoring differential while Dave Dickenson’s team is second at +35. Despite Trevor Harris missing his last start, the Roughriders are tied with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, scoring at a 33.7 points per game clip. Meanwhile no defence has been stingier than Calgary’s. Bob Slowik’s group is allowing just over 20 points per game.

TREVOR HARRIS IS BACK

The 39-year-old who many of football fans are rooting to see finally win a Grey Cup if their own local team isn’t involved should be making his return after his Week 4 head injury against the Toronto Argonauts. Harris was arguably the best quarterback in the CFL before the injury with the highest average yards per pass and a completion percentage of just over 72 per cent. I’m curious to see if the coaching staff will call for Harris to let it rip early or will they want him to ease into the game.

TREVOR HARRIS AGAINST THAT STAMPEDERS DEFENCE

Beyond the numbers already stated above, ask yourself, how many times has a team made Zach Collaros look like a rookie? Collaros and the Bombers offence did not score a touchdown last week until the game was well out of reach. Zach threw more touchdowns to the Stampeders defence than he did to his own teammates. You have to imagine that Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief are feeling pretty good about their game right now. Quick Webb note, quoting from the latest Pro Football Focus report, Webb surrendered just 45 yards and allowed one receiving first down against Winnipeg’s passing attack.

VERNON ADAMS JR. IS STARTING TO HEAT UP

In my last quarterback rankings, I had Vernon Adams Jr. at number four despite his passing touchdowns at the time being at zero. His last game was that monsoon at McMahon Stadium, so I was willing to be patient. The reigning Stampede Bowl MVP paid me back for that trust with his efficient, two-touchdown day against the Bombers starting with his 43-yard touchdown to Clark Barnes. Don’t be fooled by the low yardage total, the Stamps led 29-6 at the half and took care of business in the second half to easily win by three touchdowns.

TOP RUNNING BACKS BATTLE ROYAL!

Four teams have played one more game than both Saskatchewan and Calgary, yet AJ Ouellette is your rushing yards leader with Dedrick Mills just 36 yards behind him. Mills has yet to crack a hundred yards but has gone over 90 in three of the team’s first four games. Last time we saw Ouellette he was making life easier for backup (and former Stampeders starting quarterback) Jake Maier with his 139 yards on the ground pacing the Roughriders offence in that win over the BC Lions. Let’s see how Ouellette does against a unit that held Brady Oliveira to 61 yards.