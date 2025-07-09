CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 3 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 6

Just because Week 6 has only three games doesn’t mean CFL Fantasy football users won’t have a heaping helping of talent to build their teams around.

This week’s edition of Start vs. Sit features a pair of receivers ready to explode while suggesting a pair of normally dependable pass-catchers are best left out of the lineup.

CALGARY (3-1-0) AT SASKATHEWAN (4-0-0)

Friday, July 11

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-4.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Jalen Philpot, WR, Calgary, $8,300 Salary

The success of early-season Most Outstanding Player candidate Dedrick Mills has lessened the need for the Stampeders to throw at will. Jalen Philpot has been targeted just 10 times in the past two games and comes in averaging just 9.2 fantasy points per contest, but this feels like the week Vernon Adams Jr. will have to get Philpot heavily involved.

Despite the undefeated start, the Roughriders have allowed 302.5 passing yards and 24.8 offensive points per game. This plays ideally with Philpot, who is averaging 18.7 yards per catch and has three receptions over 20 yards deep. Count on Philpot to surpass his season-best eight targets and find a steady flow of production from the outset of this West Division clash.

Sit: Dohnte Meyers, WR, Saskatchewan, $8,500 Salary

This is one week where stacking Roughriders receivers may not prove bountiful. Calgary’s success against the pass is a big reason the Stampeders are off to a strong start, as they have allowed just 260 passing yards per game and only one completion of better than 30 yards.

Surprisingly, Saskatchewan is last in the CFL with 244 passing yards per game. While the physical running attack led by AJ Ouellette is partly behind the number, the Riders’ passing game has yet to fully get on track. Dohnte Meyers enters Week 6 averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game yet comes off a 4.5 FP outing in the Week 4 win over BC. Although having a healthy Trevor Harris will help improve Meyers’ numbers, the foundation of the Riders will continue to give Ouellette a heavy workload. In a game expected to be a low-scoring affair, which means Meyers is the odd one out.

OTTAWA (1-4-0) AT HAMILTON (2-2-0)

Saturday, July 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Line: Hamilton (-4.5)

O/U: 53.5

Start: Justin Hardy, WR, Ottawa, $9,100 Salary

REDBLACKS fans can rejoice now that Dru Brown has returned to the lineup. That means Justin Hardy’s status among the top pass-catchers in fantasy resumes after four games of below-average production. Hardy had 10.6 FP in the Week 5 loss to Edmonton, easily his best since opening the season with 27.3 FP.

Similar to Week 1, Hardy had 10 targets in Week 5, and with the rust off, he and Brown will take aim at a Ticats defence allowing 27.3 offensive points per game. Hamilton has done well in limiting big plays (three completions of 30+ yards), but Ottawa’s relentless downfield approach and fleet of quality receivers could turn this game into an aerial battle between Brown and Bo Levi Mitchell. If stacking Brown and Hardy together feels good, then by all means, do so. You’ll feel better later Saturday evening.

Sit: Hamilton Defence, $7,800 Salary

With both teams bringing plenty of offensive firepower, it makes sense that finding your Week 6 defence will not come from Saturday’s game. The Ticats’ defence took a massive fantasy tumble in Week 5, scoring -1 FP a week after surprising everyone with 21 fantasy points. Facing an Ottawa offence at near capacity is not an encouraging sign toward a rebound for Hamilton, which has to their credit been solid against the run.

This isn’t to suggest using Ottawa’s defence will go better. Only the Elks (7.65) are allowing more yards per play than the REDBLACKS (7.4), who have yielded 12 completions of more than 30 yards.

BC (2-3-0) AT EDMONTON (1-3-0)

Sunday, July 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: BC (-3.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Justin Rankin, RB, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary

We were due for a breakout from Justin Rankin, and he sure delivered it in Week 5. Rankin scored 33.4 fantasy points, easily leading all running backs as he accounted for 174 yards and two majors from scrimmage in the Elks’ win over the REDBLACKS.

It won’t be easy to top that performance, but Rankin now faces a Lions’ run defence that is allowing a league-worst 136.4 rushing yards per game. Rankin has 11 runs of at least 10 yards (three of the 20+ variety) and will make things easier for pivot Tre Ford as he throws against the league’s stingiest pass defence. He will continue to be a presence as a receiver (11.2 yards per catch on 13 receptions), making Rankin an excellent anchor to build your Week 6 lineup around.

Sit: Kurleigh Gittens Jr., WR, Edmonton, $9,200 Salary

Now that Rankin has his groove back, perhaps it’s Kurleigh Gittens Jr.’ turn to reestablish his fantasy bona fides. The National pass-catcher scored his second major of 2025 in the win over Ottawa but finished with only 24 yards on three catches. Gittens Jr. has only 10 catches for 126 yards, 95 of those coming in Week 3.

Outside of Steven Dunbar Jr., the Elks’ receiving hierarchy is jumbled. Opportunity awaits for Gittens Jr. to help bring stability to Edmonton’s passing attack, but this is not the week to gamble if he or anyone else in Green and Gold will solve the puzzle.