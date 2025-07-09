Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: 6 top contenders in Week 6

June has come and gone and the early season numbers are starting to make more sense.

Now we are getting an increased understanding of what teams are about and individual Canadian performers are starting to mean more and more to their teams as players carve out their place in the upper class of Canadian talent.

As we head into Week 6 of the CFL season here are my top five (ish) Most Outstanding Canadian hopefuls.

1. TRE FORD & NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS & BC LIONS

Okay, it’s not a bail out to fence sit here, Tre Ford and Nathan Rourke are both great and it’s worth noting based on the position that both are likely to be the leading candidates by season end. However, there can only be one Canuck pivot chosen and I didn’t want to pass by the chance to acknowledge Kevin Mital’s greatness early this season as well (more on him later)!

Ford is taking far more sacks, but his completion percentage has greatly improved especially after a highly efficient game against Ottawa in Week 5. They have the same interception to touchdown numbers and are similar across a number of important quarterback analysis numbers as they’re both coming off wins headed into this weekend.

For once let’s lay down the sword and just applaud how rare it is to have two Canadian quarterbacks in the top five of league passing. Here’s to another round of top flight performances in Week 6!

2. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Cameron Judge is in a league of his own when it comes to Canadian defensive performers right now, especially at linebacker. While Stavros Katsantonis continues to be an impact player for Hamilton at free safety and Ben Hladik is a standout for the BC Lions in the middle, it’s Judge who holds the claim of only Canadian in the top 15 of total defensive plays to this point of the CFL season.

While the recent resume of getting gashed by Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats offence in Week 5 leaves a sour taste, that had much more to do with the Argos secondary and Kenny Lawler going bananas than a poor Judge performance. He’s impossible to not continue to mention in this bi-weekly list with his current standard of play.

3. SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

In the first Most Outstanding Canadian watch of the season, I put Sean Thomas Erlington in with the caveat that he likely wouldn’t be able to keep pace with his fun and fast start to the season. Well, here he is refusing to go away and while the production isn’t at a Brady Oliveira or Jon Cornish level, Sean is still averaging 5.2 yards per carry and running HARD.

This has honestly become more about the eye test for me than the hard numbers, but both are serving as solid arguments for his presence. Winnipeg’s Matthew Peterson has put in impressive efforts this season as well but will lose ground to Oliveira’s return as Brady plays catch up on significant time missed to start the campaign.

4. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

That Rourke x McInnis connection 🤩@BCLions vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV & RDS

🇺🇸: CBS SN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/5I7gJiQeq2 — CFL (@CFL) July 6, 2025

Just 24 yards up the road from Kevin Mital with one fewer catch, on seven more targets, is BC’s Justin McInnis who is the only CFL receiver in the top 10 of receiving yards to have a game of nine catches. The real reason for McInnis being here is that he’s done it all with just one explosive play of 30 yards or more and you know that explosion is just waiting to happen.

At the end of last year he and quarterback Nathan Rourke seemed to struggle at times to get on the same page but this season is much more connected and rhythmic.

5. KEVIN MITAL | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

My gut says this is me just absolutely loving a high completion percentage receiver because they are the most quarterback friendly thing on the planet, but the reality is Kevin Mital has played his way into this discussion in a receiving group that also features Dejon Brissett and David Ungerer III.

Mital’s 27 catches leads the CFL, and doing it on 29 targets for a 93.1 per cent completion rate is absurd even if most of them are scripted plays to get him open flying to the flats or on a shallow crossing route.