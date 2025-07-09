Soft2Bet’s brand ToonieBet named an official sports betting and casino partner of the CFL

TORONTO — ToonieBet, Soft2Bet’s premier sportsbook and online casino brand tailored for Canadian players, has been named both an Official Sports Betting Partner and an Official Online Casino Partner of the Canadian Football League (CFL). ​ ​

The multiyear partnership also establishes ToonieBet as an Official Partner of the CFL’s championship game, the Grey Cup. Fans from coast to coast to coast annually gather for Canada’s largest single-day sporting event to celebrate an incredible season, and to witness one team earn the right to hoist the iconic trophy. The 112th Grey Cup will be played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in Ontario aged 19-and-over will be able to responsibly wager on CFL games through ToonieBet with access to in-game betting and futures. The collaboration will also explore exciting branded online casino experiences on the ToonieBet platform to entertain existing fans and engage new ones.

ToonieBet’s partnership with the CFL underscores Soft2Bet’s ongoing commitment to Canadian sports fans and a further investment in the Canadian sporting tradition, as the deal marks Soft2Bet’s second sports partnership in the country within the last three months, following ToonieBet’s designation as the Official Online Casino Partner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, which was recently expanded with a full sportsbook offering.

“This partnership is for the fans,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Together with ToonieBet, we will unlock exciting avenues of entertainment, delivering new products, responsible gaming options and unique activations, to better serve the future of fandom. In the stadium, at home or online, we’re doubling down on engagement and innovation like never before.”

“Partnering with the CFL will elevate our robust offerings in the Canadian market and allow us to continue building our passionate sports and online gaming community in Ontario,” said Steve Spindler, ToonieBet’s Canadian Country Manager. “Our team at ToonieBet is deeply committed to building a premium fan experience, while delivering exceptional customer hospitality and ensuring both responsible and safe game play.”

“We are proud to partner with the CFL and its local teams,” said Martin Collins, Chief Business Development Officer at Soft2Bet. “This partnership goes beyond visibility – it’s about building relevance and establishing a real connection with fans. Aligning with one of Canada’s most trusted leagues allows us to strengthen our bond with Ontarians and deliver a best-in-class sports betting and gaming experience through ToonieBet.”

Additionally, ToonieBet has been designated as an Official Authorized Gaming Operator of the CFL, allowing Soft2Bet to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences with official CFL data and statistics to sports fans and sportsbook users across Ontario through the ToonieBet platform.

ToonieBet will also serve as the presenting partner of CFL Fantasy, and the Game Tracker in Ontario on CFL.ca and LCF.ca, in addition to being the CFL’s odds provider on the league’s digital scoreboard.