Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 6

With three teams on a bye in Week 6, it could be tricky putting together your CFL Fantasy lineup.

That’s exactly what the list below is for, helping you overcome the absence of some CFL Fantasy stars like Brady Oliveira and Tyson Philpot and picking the top players at each position that fit within your budget.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $14,200 Salary (20.8 Projected Fantasy Points): When Nathan Rourke is healthy, it feels almost impossible to rank any other pivot ahead of him. The scary part is that we have yet to see his best.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (18.7 PFP): Now that’s the Bo Levi Mitchell we were waiting for. Topping last week’s 33.4 FP is a tall ask, but Mitchell faces a REDBLACKS pass defence which has allowed 12 completions of better than 30 yards. The aerial show will commence just after 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

3. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $14,000 Salary (15.4 PFP): Tre Ford averaged 12.5 yards per pass in the win over Ottawa, his best total of the season. The Elks haven’t sorted out the receiving room, but Ford’s progression continues to make him a solid fantasy option.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,800 Salary (14.8 PFP): Among pivots with at least 16 attempts of more than 20 yards in depth, Vernon Adams Jr.’s 52.4 percent rate tops them all. Saskatchewan has done a good job of keeping deep strikes in check, yet we can count on Adams Jr. to challenge the Riders frequently on Friday night.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $14,000 Salary (16.7 PFP): “I wouldn’t add a running back who averages a run of 10+ yards every five carries and leads the league in majors to my lineup,” said no one ever.

2. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $13,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): Dedrick Mills v. AJ Ouellette is the undercard to Friday’s battle for West Division supremacy. Yes, your lineup will need a value play or two, but if you can fit both backs into your Week 6 lineup, here’s one vote telling you to go for it.

3. James Butler, BC, $11,400 Salary (14.1 PFP): The Elks are last against the pass. We mention this because James Butler leads all CFL running backs with 21 targets. Coming off a performance that saw him score only seven fantasy points in Week 5, we also remind you that Butler typically follows up a bad showing with a gem.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (14.6 PFP): Justin Rankin will continue to receive a heavy workload while the Elks continue figuring out their receiving corps. His salary makes him a good choice if the top three backs are too pricey for your Week 6 desires.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $13,600 Salary (22.3 PFP): In case you needed a reminder of what Kenny Lawler did last week…

2. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $11,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): The catch rate (48.8 percent) is daunting, but production will remain elite despite last week’s 8.8 FP letdown.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $12,500 Salary (13.2 PFP): Having Rourke back in the lineup means Justin McInnis returns among the fantasy elite. Last week’s 16.9 FP feels like the springboard toward a stretch of monster production.

4. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): Eugene Lewis has scored at least 10.6 FP in all but one game this season. The best is yet to come now that Dru Brown is back firing at will, and last week’s 21.5 fantasy points is a clear signal that a new streak of scoring majors might be at hand.

5. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (13.6 PFP): Calgary’s pass defence has been miserable for opposing pivots. If you need to start a Riders receiver this week, KeeSean Johnson’s the easy call.

6. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $9,800 Salary (13.3 PFP): The Lions’ passing game is that good that having three receivers ranked among the top six is more than justified.

7. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $8,300 Salary (8.4 PFP): Jalen Philpot is quietly averaging 18.7 yards per catch. His 52.2 percent catch rate has room for improvement, but we’re betting that it rises as his average number of targets per game climbs with Reggie Begelton and Clark Barnes sidelined.

8. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $9,100 Salary (11.1 PFP): This is probably the last week Justin Hardy is ranked this low. A huge stretch of elite production is looming. Start. Him.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,400 Salary (12.4 PFP): Tim White missed the fun of Mitchell’s breakout party last week, finishing with five fantasy points. The 9.4 depth yards per route will not stay that low for long.

10. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $9,500 Salary (10.2 PFP): He’s had three straight games of double-digit fantasy production, and as the only consistent receiving option the Elks have, pairing Steven Dunbar Jr. with Ford is a low-key money play.

DEFENCES

1. Calgary, $8,100 Salary (8.8 PFP): The Stamps probably won’t repeat last week’s 17 FP performance. However, they are a solid option going against a Riders offence ranked last in passing yards per game.

2. Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (7.9 PFP): Two games of at least 10 fantasy points despite their troubles with the pass. The Riders have yet to hit their stride, and their corps of playmakers could make life miserable for the Stamps’ offence.

3. BC, $6,000 Salary (3.3 PFP): A dart throw of sorts, the Lions have been steady yet unspectacular for fantasy users. They’ll need to improve their knack for creating turnovers (six) against an Elks team with a -3-turnover margin.