Tre Ford, Nathan Rourke nearly even heading into Week 6 meeting

TORONTO — In Week 1, we were treated to a rare meeting between two Canadian quarterbacks. Now, five weeks later, Nathan Rourke and Tre Ford meet again in a highly anticipated rematch.

The Elks and Lions clash in the final game of the Week 6, with Rourke and Ford facing off for the second time this year.

Rourke was the winner of the first meeting between the two in Week 1 with a standout performance., The Lions pivot threw for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions by connecting on 27 of his 36 passes. Ford, in he losing effort, was good on 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 178 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

With five weeks of games in the books, the pair are neck-and-neck in many statistical categories.

Nathan Rourke Tre Ford Passing Yards 925 950 Passing Touchdowns 5 5 Interceptions 2 2 Completion Percentage 61.6 71.6 Rushing Yards 155 105 Rushing Touchdowns 2 1 Passes Over 30 Yards 7 8 Efficiency Rating 100.8 105.7

The pair has thrown the same amount of passing touchdowns and interceptions and are separated by just 25 passing yards.

Their passer rating is close too, with Ford having the edge with a 105.7 while Rourke sits at 100.8. Both are using their legs this season, but Rourke is a bit more productive with 50 more yards and one more touchdown on the ground.

Rourke and Ford meet in the final game of Week 6 as the Lions head to Edmonton to take on the Elks. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN, RDS, and CFL+.