3 keys to victory for Calgary, Saskatchewan in Week 6

REGINA – The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders open Week 6 in a showdown of two of the West Division’s top teams.

Calgary downed Winnipeg 37-16 in Week 5 to improve to 3-1.

Saskatchewan still leads the division with a 4-0 record after a bye.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday night’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS for Canadian viewers and CFL+ for international and U.S. audiences.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. WATCH FOR DAMON WEBB

The Stampeders’ secondary has been one of the best in the Canadian Football League this season, and defensive back Damon Webb is a big reason why. He had a pick-six, his first interception of the season, against Winnipeg and allowed just one completion on 10 passes thrown his way. Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is known for his high level of accuracy, creating a matchup to watch.

2. TOUGHER UP FRONT

Riders running back AJ Ouellette and his league-leading 347 rushing yards will pose a significant challenge for a Stamps’ front that gives up 117.7 per game. Linebackers Jacob Roberts and Micah Teitz have 24 and 22 defensive tackles, respectively, and will need to support filling the gaps up front to slow down Ouellette.

3. IMPRESSIVE OFFENCE

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is third in the league with 1,025 passing yards, and running back Dedrick Mills is second in rushing yards with 311, which surely makes offensive play calling easier for head coach Dave Dickenson’s team. With the Riders defending the run much better than the pass through four games, Adams Jr. has the chance to build on his strong season while potentially opening up opportunities on the ground for his teammate.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. TREVOR HARRIS RETURNS

The bye week came at a good time for Trevor Harris as it gave him extra days to recover after he was injured against Toronto in Week 3. He’ll make his return and provide a boost to head coach Corey Mace’s pass game.

2. MORE FROM ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. WITH TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL OUT

The Riders’ secondary ranks eighth in passing yards allowed per game with 302.5, but they have pieces Adams Jr. needs to be aware of. One of them is top defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., who’s tied with teammate Tevaughn Campbell and five others for the league lead with two interceptions. The Stamps won’t have to worry about Campbell, however, as he’s out with a groin injury.

3. RUN DEFENCE REBOUND

While the Riders are surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards per game at 66.5, they allowed 123 to James Butler in Week 4. Mace will be looking for a renewed sense of focus from his defensive front this week as they try to shut down Mills. It’s up to Malik Carney and Shane Ray to be strong on the edges, and Micah Johnson and Mike Rose to plug holes through the middle.

NEED TO KNOW