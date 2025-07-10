Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 6

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Week 6 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:
- Calgary has allowed the fewest offensive points per game (20.3), while Saskatchewan has scored a league-high 29.3 offensive points per game.
- Through five weeks, big plays are up 39 per cent compared to this time last year (110 vs. 87).
- With Corey Mace as head coach, Saskatchewan has a +30 turnover ratio.
- Last week, Bo Levi Mitchell posted a perfect QB rating of 158.3 for the fourth time in his career. He needs 293 passing yards to pass Tracy Ham (40,534) for tenth all-time.
- Nathan Rourke’s 352 passing yards last week added to his Canadian record of 11 300+ yard games; Russ Jackson is second with nine.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 6 below:
RELATED
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks
» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 6?
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
|Game Notes
|Calgary at Saskatchewan
|Download PDF
|Ottawa at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
|BC at Edmonton
|Coming Soon
MANY HAPPY RETURNS
- Week 5 featured six return TDs (four kick returns, two interception returns).
- The last time there were four kick return TDs in one week was in 2019; the last time each game included one was Week 12 in 1995.
- OTT at EDM was the first game with two punt return TDs since July 16, 2023.
- HAM at TOR was the first game with two kickoff return TDs since July 27, 2019.
- The 2024 campaign featured 11 kick return TDs; there have been seven through five weeks this season.
- There have been 18 touchdown returns this season:
- Seven interception returns
- Four kickoff returns
- Four fumble returns
- Two punt returns
- One missed field goal return
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Teams are 10-10 at home.
- Despite several starters missing time, the league’s passer rating sits at 97.5, which is higher than the total for the 2024 season (96.9).
- Teams that enter the redzone have scored a touchdown on 61 per cent of opportunities.
- Week 5 averaged 63.75 points per game – the highest this season.
- Week 5 averaged two sacks per game and the season has included 3.5 per contest. Last season averaged 3.99 per game, while 2023 finished at 5.22.
- Through five weeks, big plays are up 39 per cent compared to this time last year (110 vs. 87).
CGY (3-1) at SSK (4-0)
- Four of the teams’ last five matchups have been decided in the final three minutes.
- Calgary has allowed the fewest big plays (four).
- Calgary has allowed the fewest offensive points per game (20.3), while Saskatchewan has scored a league-high 29.3 offensive points per game.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is 4-2 versus Saskatchewan. He needs two TD passes to reach 100 in his career.
- Dedrick Mills has three 90+ rushing yard games this season. He is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and he leads the league with five rushing TDs.
- Saskatchewan last started 5-0 in 2008. That team reached 6-0 before falling to Calgary.
- The Roughriders have won four of their last five games at Mosaic Stadium.
- Saskatchewan scores a touchdown on a league-high 23.5 per cent of possessions.
- Saskatchewan is 4-1 coming off a bye over the last two years.
- With Corey Mace as head coach, Saskatchewan has a +30 turnover ratio.
- Trevor Harris is a career 3-11-2 against Calgary. He has won a career-best seven consecutive regular-season starts. Over that span, he has passed for over 70 per cent in each game; he holds the record of eight, alongside Dane Evans.
- In his last three games, AJ Ouellette has 53 rushes for 326 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three TDs.
OTT (1-4) at HAM (2-2)
- Dru Brown has passed for 300+ yards eight times as a REDBLACK, including four 400+ yard efforts.
- Kalil Pimpleton recorded 188 combined yards last week, including a 97-yard punt return.
- Justin Hardy needs four catches for 250 in his career.
- William Stanback needs 131 rushing yards to match Cory Philpot (5,213) for 40th all-time.
- Hamilton has won 11 of the teams’ past 13 meetings, including the past six at Hamilton Stadium.
- The Ticats have scored eight touchdowns in nine trips to the red zone.
- Last week, Bo Levi Mitchell posted a perfect QB rating of 158.3 for the fourth time in his career. He needs 293 passing yards to pass Tracy Ham (40,534) for tenth all-time.
- Kenny Lawler‘s 207 receiving yards last week was his third 200+ yard showing – most among active players. He became the first Tiger-Cat to record three touchdown receptions since Brandon Banks in 2019.
- Devin Veresuk, No. 2 in the 2025 CFL Draft, has 16 defensive tackles and an interception in his past two games.
- Marc Liegghio has made 24 field goals in a row.
BC (2-3) at EDM (1-3)
- Last week, BC became the first team this season to win after trailing to begin the fourth (1-19).
- The Lions lead the league in sacks allowed (four) and passing yards allowed per game (195.8).
- Nathan Rourke’s 352 passing yards last week added to his Canadian record of 11 300+ yard games; Russ Jackson is second with nine.
- Micah Awe needs five defensive tackles for 500 in his career.
- James Butler is two rushing yards shy of 3,500 in his career. He has averaged 5.2 per carry this season.
- Sean Whyte kicked his tenth career walk-off field goal last week; there have been 80 since 2004. He has been successful on his previous 22 attempts.
- The Elks lead the league with 16 big plays.
- Last week, Tre Ford posted his second career perfect QB rating of 158.3. He had three rushes for 20 yards in his previous two games; in his first two, he ran nine times for 85 yards.
- Justin Rankin’s 74-yard TD run last week was the longest rushing play of the season, and the third longest since 2019.
- Javon Leake has five kick return TDs, including a career-long 94-yard punt return TD last week; it was Edmonton’s first punt return for a major since Kendial Lawrence in 2015. It was also the team’s first kick return TD since Dontez Alexander in 2023.