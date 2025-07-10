Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

Calgary has allowed the fewest offensive points per game (20.3), while Saskatchewan has scored a league-high 29.3 offensive points per game.

Through five weeks, big plays are up 39 per cent compared to this time last year (110 vs. 87).

With Corey Mace as head coach, Saskatchewan has a +30 turnover ratio.

Last week, Bo Levi Mitchell posted a perfect QB rating of 158.3 for the fourth time in his career. He needs 293 passing yards to pass Tracy Ham (40,534) for tenth all-time.

Nathan Rourke’s 352 passing yards last week added to his Canadian record of 11 300+ yard games; Russ Jackson is second with nine.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 6 below:

MANY HAPPY RETURNS

Week 5 featured six return TDs (four kick returns, two interception returns).

The last time there were four kick return TDs in one week was in 2019; the last time each game included one was Week 12 in 1995.

OTT at EDM was the first game with two punt return TDs since July 16, 2023.

HAM at TOR was the first game with two kickoff return TDs since July 27, 2019.

The 2024 campaign featured 11 kick return TDs; there have been seven through five weeks this season.

There have been 18 touchdown returns this season: Seven interception returns Four kickoff returns Four fumble returns Two punt returns One missed field goal return



QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Teams are 10-10 at home.

Despite several starters missing time, the league’s passer rating sits at 97.5, which is higher than the total for the 2024 season (96.9).

Teams that enter the redzone have scored a touchdown on 61 per cent of opportunities.

Week 5 averaged 63.75 points per game – the highest this season.

Week 5 averaged two sacks per game and the season has included 3.5 per contest. Last season averaged 3.99 per game, while 2023 finished at 5.22.

CGY (3-1) at SSK (4-0)

Four of the teams’ last five matchups have been decided in the final three minutes.

Calgary has allowed the fewest big plays (four).

Vernon Adams Jr. is 4-2 versus Saskatchewan. He needs two TD passes to reach 100 in his career.

Dedrick Mills has three 90+ rushing yard games this season. He is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and he leads the league with five rushing TDs.

Saskatchewan last started 5-0 in 2008. That team reached 6-0 before falling to Calgary.

The Roughriders have won four of their last five games at Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan scores a touchdown on a league-high 23.5 per cent of possessions.

Saskatchewan is 4-1 coming off a bye over the last two years.

Trevor Harris is a career 3-11-2 against Calgary. He has won a career-best seven consecutive regular-season starts. Over that span, he has passed for over 70 per cent in each game; he holds the record of eight, alongside Dane Evans.

In his last three games, AJ Ouellette has 53 rushes for 326 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three TDs.

OTT (1-4) at HAM (2-2)

Dru Brown has passed for 300+ yards eight times as a REDBLACK, including four 400+ yard efforts.

Kalil Pimpleton recorded 188 combined yards last week, including a 97-yard punt return.

Justin Hardy needs four catches for 250 in his career.

William Stanback needs 131 rushing yards to match Cory Philpot (5,213) for 40 th all-time.

all-time. Hamilton has won 11 of the teams’ past 13 meetings, including the past six at Hamilton Stadium.

The Ticats have scored eight touchdowns in nine trips to the red zone.

Kenny Lawler‘s 207 receiving yards last week was his third 200+ yard showing – most among active players. He became the first Tiger-Cat to record three touchdown receptions since Brandon Banks in 2019.

Devin Veresuk, No. 2 in the 2025 CFL Draft, has 16 defensive tackles and an interception in his past two games.

Marc Liegghio has made 24 field goals in a row.

BC (2-3) at EDM (1-3)