Top 10 CFL defenders heading into Week 6

When I got asked to identify the league’s 10 best defenders five weeks into the season, I jumped at the opportunity.

About 10 minutes into the exercise, though, I realized just how many quality players needed to be considered in this conversation. It turned out to be a really enjoyable research exercise.

Using the league’s counting stats, advanced metrics from Bryson Vesnaver at Professional Football Focus, and the old-fashioned eye test, this list eventually got pared down to 10. But the initial number of players considered was closer to about, oh, 40, so getting this down to size wasn’t easy.

When compiling this, we prioritized performances so far this season above all else. That doesn’t mean career resumes were completely ignored but instead were weighted less heavily in comparison. So, in no particular order, let’s see how this top 10 stacks up to how you’ve seen things in 2025!

JAMEER THURMAN | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Now in his seventh CFL season, Jameer Thurman remains as rangy, impactful, and versatile as ever. The quarterback of the league’s best defence, Thurman touches every facet when he’s on the field. That’s illustrated by his stat line: 27 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and two sacks. Still able to effectively drop into coverage as well, Thurman continues to be a gold standard at MIKE.

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR.| DEFENSIVE END | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It’s hard not to have the league’s leader in sacks on this list. Acquired quietly by the Argos in a February trade with Ottawa, Andrew Chatfield Jr. has racked up five sacks in five appearances and has failed to record at least one sack only once. After getting into only one game with the REDBLACKS last season, Chatfield Jr. has been a revelation in Toronto thus far.

TYRICE BEVERETTE | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyrice Beverette was my preseason pick for Most Outstanding Defensive Player over at the Monday Morning Quarterback, and he’s making me feel pretty good about the selection. Ranked as PFF’s No. 1 linebacker through five weeks, Beverette has recorded 20 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The reigning MODP has put himself right back in the conversation one season later. From his spot at boundary halfback, Rolan Milligan Jr. is already up to two interceptions for 105 yards and one defensive touchdown. After leading the league with eight picks last year, Milligan looks like he’s picked up right where he left off.

DEWAYNE HENDRIX | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | BC LIONS

It doesn’t seem to matter who he’s playing for, because DeWayne Hendrix is consistently one of the league’s most disruptive interior forces. Now in his first year with the Lions, Hendrix is tied for second overall with three sacks to go along with nine defensive tackles. Once again, he’s proving to be one of the league’s most feared inside pass rushers.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | SAFETY | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Stavros Katsantonis has slowly been tightening his grip as the CFL’s best safety over the last few years. Early in 2025, it feels like that title is his to relinquish. Ranked as PFF’s number one safety early this season, Katsantonis has recorded a team leading 20 defensive tackles to go along with one interception and three pass knockdowns.

MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Alongside Milligan Jr., Marcus Sayles continues to be one half of Saskatchewan’s boundary side “tunnel of death”. There’s not a better cornerback/halfback duo in the league right now, and Sayles is a huge part of that. Sayles is tied for the league lead with four pass knockdowns to go along with 18 defensive tackles. And being ranked PFF’s top boundary corner in 2024 juuust edged him out over teammate and fellow corner Tevaughn Campbell on this list.

KABION ENTO | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

For many, Kabion Ento first became a household name thanks to his breakout performance in the 2023 Grey Cup. Since then, Ento has only solidified his status as one of the league’s best outside corners. Entrenched at field corner, Ento has recorded two interceptions and 14 defensive tackles this season.

BRYCE CARTER | DEFENSIVE END | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Injury limited Bryce Carter to just 11 games last season, but that didn’t limit his effectiveness. Carter still recorded four sacks in those 11 outings after putting up 12 over a full campaign the year prior. Consistently near the top of PFF’s edge rusher rankings over the last three seasons, Carter is up to two sacks and a forced fumble so far in 2025.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | EDMONTON ELKS

One of the best defensive tackles of the last decade, Jake Ceresna is still getting the job done at the highest level. Now in his seventh CFL season, and back with the Elks after winning the Grey Cup with Toronto last season, Ceresna’s counting stats (one sack, six defensive tackles) don’t necessarily pop. What does pop, however, is his PFF grade of 77.2 over 197 snaps.