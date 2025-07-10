Trevor Harris to start for Riders against Stamps

REGINA — The Green and White will have their leader back as they battle the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed via depth chart that quarterback Trevor Harris will start in Week 6.

Harris missed Saskatchewan’s Week 4 win against the BC Lions with a head injury, but returns now after the team’s bye in Week 5.

The veteran has completed 58 of 80 passes for 806 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025 while guiding the Riders to a 3-0 start. Backup Jake Maier took over in Week 4 and kept the team’s undefeated record intact by completing 13 of 23 passes for 170 yards and a major in a win over the Leos.

Saskatchewan (4-0) now welcomes a 3-1 Stampeders squad that is looking to challenge for the West Division crown. Catch the action from Mosaic Stadium on Friday, 9:00 p.m. on TSN/RDS. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.