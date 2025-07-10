What’s in store for round two of Rourke vs. Ford?

In Week 1 of the CFL season, a much-anticipated matchup of talented Canadian starting quarterbacks didn’t quite live up to the hype.

I wonder, though, if we might be in for more of a show here in Week 6, when BC’s Nathan Rourke leads his team against Tre Ford‘s Elks, this time in Edmonton, Sunday night.

Water has passed underneath the bridge since the opener, with each quarterback and his team facing challenging times prior to each emerging with big wins in Week 5.

For each of the Lions and Elks — and their respective quarterbacks — this game will be about continuing the journey, individually and team-wise, towards consistency.

Back in Week 1, when the Lions got the better of the Elks in a 31-14 win at BC Place, Rourke outshone Ford by throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns, while Ford ended the night with 178 passing yards and one interception.

Ford was facing a few more growing pains as he adjusted to life as his team’s top gun while Rourke saw his good start to the season upended, in two ways, in Week 2.

His personal kryptonite — so far in his career anyway — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, shut Rourke and the Lions down in a 34-20 win, with the BC quarterback suffering an injury to his oblique muscle. It kept him out of the lineup for two straight games, both Lions’ losses.

Coming back to start and win in Montreal last week, Rourke might still be feeling something in that oblique muscle of his.

But certainly he’s feeling a little out of sorts, as all quarterbacks do, without getting into a good rhythm of week in and week out play. Last week’s grinder in Montreal will have been an important step forward for Rourke and his teammates, but he knows more must come

“I think we’re just gettin’ started,” Rourke told the Lions’ 1st and Now podcast, this week. “We’re focusing on building here, early in the season. Trying to figure out who we are as a team.”

“We have the foundation down. We’re gonna have to go through some things where we’re changing things, we’re making mistakes and we’re learning from them. I think we’re at that stage as an offence right now.”

Ford and the Elks appear to be in the same boat when it comes to getting the foundation down.

After starting the season at oh-and-two, Edmonton came off a Week 3 bye with another loss, this one to the Winnipeg. But they were competitive in that game and then built on that effort with last week’s win over Ottawa.

At the least, Ford believes he and his team are not at all like the crew that got squashed by the Lions back in their season opener.

“Completely different,” Ford said after practice, on Wednesday. “Especially from an offensive perspective.”

“I think we were alignment and assignment, 98 per cent,” he added, referencing how the Edmonton offence graded out in that victory over the REDBLACKS. “Week 1, we were probably in the sixties. So it was rough.”

Ford, it has been well-established, is one of the great scramble artists to have played quarterback in the CFL, with his still-young career being plastered with examples of insane, all-time great escapes from collapsing pockets.

In that Week 1 loss in Vancouver, for example, he kept one play alive for 11 seconds before launching a downfield strike to running back Justin Rankin.

But as he grows into the role as QB1 with the Elks, Ford is being asked to run an offence more from the pocket, more methodically.

And that transition might be starting to pay off.

Last week, Ford posted a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 on a modest number of passing attempts, going 15/17 for 212 yards and two touchdowns and throwing no interceptions. He rushed just twice, for a total of 14 yards.

You get the feeling that he and the Elks are close to arriving at a place where the young quarterback might be ready to merge all of his talents into one, electrifying, yardage-eating package. That his own, individual foundation is close to set.

“We’ve gotta be process-oriented and not result-oriented,” said Ford this week, noting that the first takes care of the second. He was talking about the team as whole but he could just as well have been referring to himself.

“You’ve got to adapt and adjust and keep moving forward and keep trusting the process,” he said.

If all that means staying patient in the pocket for Ford, it might mean the opposite for Rourke, who seems to be embracing the chaos of improvisation just a little bit more.

Rourke — who’s been more of a passer than a runner, but still always with the ability to hit the giddy-up pedal when things break down — has really shown off his scrambling talents in the three games in which he’s played this season.

He leads all quarterbacks in rushing yardage, with 155. In fact, he stands ninth, overall, in that category, with nothing but running backs above him. He’s averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

According to PFF, Rourke has scrambled 12 times, so far in 2025, just one less than the league-leaders, Ottawa’s Dustin Crum and Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr.

“Nathan’s done a good job of getting out of the pocket, scrambling, extending plays this year,” noted Edmonton defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, earlier this week.

Interestingly then, Rourke might be adding to his repertoire by increasing freelance opportunities, while Ford works on limiting his own.

Wouldn’t it be interesting, then, if it ends up being Rourke’s legs that key a Lions win, or Ford’s arm that leads the Elks to victory?

I doubt that either of those will predominantly be the case. But round two of the Canadian QB match-up is an intriguing one, with the possibility of these two putting it all together for an all-around big show.