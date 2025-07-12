3 keys to victory for BC, Edmonton in Week 6

EDMONTON – A rematch of Week 1 closes out Week 6 as the BC Lions visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night.

BC is trying to get back to .500 after a win over Montreal in Week 5 moved their record to 2-3.

Edmonton defeated Ottawa for its first victory of the season a week ago.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ for international and U.S. audiences.

BC LIONS

1. KEEPING TRE FORD, RUNNING BACKS CONTAINED

The Lions have 10 sacks on the season, and finding their way through the offensive line is going to be a key to shutting down quarterback Tre Ford and running backs Justin Rankin and Javon Leake. Pressure is on the shoulders of Mathieu Betts and Sione Teuhema as lineman DeWayne Hendrix, who leads the team with three of those sacks, is out with a thigh issue.

2. KEON HATCHER SR., JUSTIN MCINNIS

Receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis are going to be two important players in head coach Buck Pierce’s offence. The pair have pulled down a combined 708 yards and are set to line up against an Elks secondary that’s given up a league-worst average of 326.3 passing yards over four games.

3. EXECUTING IN THE RED ZONE

No team has had more plays in the red zone through five weeks than the Lions’ 34, but their seven touchdowns inside the 20 rank fifth in the Canadian Football League. When they get there, it’ll be up to quarterback Nathan Rourke, Hatcher Sr., McInnis and running back James Butler to execute.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. JUSTIN RANKIN CAN DO IT ALL

Running back Justin Rankin has been impacting the Elks’ offence in the run and pass game, most notably with 105 rush yards and 69 receiving against Ottawa. The BC defence ranks first in net offence allowed coming into the week, but is the worst when it comes to average rushing yards against, opening the door for Rankin to be instrumental in Mark Kilam’s game plan.

2. DYNAMIC RECEIVING GAME

Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. has been a reliable target for Ford all season, having caught 20-of-26 passes thrown his way, including going a perfect six-for-six in their win over the REDBLACKS. If the pass game wants to click this week, Dunbar Jr. will have to do his part. Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was held to only one catch for one yard when these two teams met in Week 1, but the Elks will also need the Canadian receiver to step up to help the passing game reach its full potential against the Leos.

3. TOUGH UP FRONT

Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the two teams’ first meeting, and keeping him and Butler at bay this week begins up front. Defensive linemen Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman and Jake Ceresna must be strong in the gaps at the line of scrimmage and find a way to put pressure on Rourke.

