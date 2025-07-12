3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 6 win over Saskatchewan

REGINA — The Calgary Stampeders played a complete game on the road to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-10 on Saturday.

The offence went for over 500 yards while the defence forced four total turnovers and kept the Riders to only 10 points.

Which players were difference makers in the Stamps’ Week 6 win over the Saskatchewan? CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined Calgary’s win.

548 – NET YARDS OF OFFENCE BY CALGARY

This is the type of offensive performance that the Calgary Stampeders envisioned when they traded for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in the off-season.

The pivot completed 28 of 36 passes for 428 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his most explosive outing with the Red and White.

Running back Dedrick Mills was also efficient once more, rushing 14 times for 85 yards for an average of 6.1 yards per carry.

4 – RECEIVERS OVER 50 YARDS FOR CALGARY

A big part of the Stamps’ success was receiver Damien Alford, who caught six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The rookie wasn’t the only receiver that contributed to the win, though, as Dominique Rhymes (88), Jalen Philpot (86) and Erik Brooks (50, one touchdown) also went over 50 receiving yards.

16 – RUSHING YARDS BY SASKATCHEWAN

The Riders entered the game as the top rushing offence in the league (138.5 yards per game) but were unable to gain anything against a stout Stampeders defensive front.

Running back AJ Ouellette rushed six times for nine yards, and the Riders as a team finished with 16 yards on nine carries, good for an average of 1.8 yards per attempt.

The Stamps also forced four turnovers (two fumbles, two turnover on downs) to keep the Riders to only 10 total points.