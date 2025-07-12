3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 6 win over Ottawa

HAMILTON — Patience was the key for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night, who waited for their first lead of the game, and when it came, held on for victory against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Bo Levi Mitchell moved even closer to moving into the top 10 all-time in passing yards, while Kenny Lawler had another massive performance and was crucial in Hamilton securing a win.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: OTT | HAM

» REDBLACKS, Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

2 – INTERCEPTIONS FROM HAMILTON’S DEFENCE

Hamilton had Dru Brown‘s number on Saturday night, grabbing two interceptions off the Ottawa quarterback, and also sacking him twice for a loss of 23 yards.

The Ticats’ defensive corps was led by Reggie Stubblefield‘s seven defensive tackles, including a tackle for loss, while Jamal Peters grabbed both interceptions from Brown on the night, his third of the season after grabbing one against Montreal in Week 4 action.

95 – RECEIVING YARDS FROM KENNY LAWLER

The Mitchell and Lawler connection put on a show on Saturday night, connecting for two touchdowns, a spectacular 44-yard grab as well as a crucial catch with 1:57 left on the clock that ended up being the victory-sealing score for Hamilton.

Lawler has also recorded a multi-touchdown game for a second week in a row, grabbing three against Toronto in Week 5 action. He currently has seven receiving touchdowns through five games this season.

1 – HOW MANY TIMES HAMILTON LED IN THE GAME

The Ticats continually pushed the REDBLACKS, being tied at multiple points throughout the game, but it wasn’t until there were less than two minutes to play that Hamilton actually took their first lead all night against Ottawa.

Despite the two teams being even in many statistical categories – the time of possession was a difference of only five minutes, and each team had over 300 yards of net offence, Ottawa didn’t trail once through the first three quarters, but the Ticats only needed their one chance at a lead to hold onto it for the win.