Tiger-Cats rally for late victory over REDBLACKS

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats proved it’s never over until the final whistle is blown, as they took victory in a comeback win on Saturday night, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS 23-20 at Hamilton Stadium.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Kenny Lawler had 95 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions for Hamilton in the win.

Dru Brown tallied 283 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, and Geno Lewis led all receivers with 128 yards on seven receptions.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: OTT | HAM

» REDBLACKS, Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The REDBLACKS took only five minutes to be first on the board, Brown connected receiver Keelan White for 10 yards and the touchdown.

The Ticats got their first points with a rouge, as Nik Constantinou punted 51 yards to the Ottawa end zone, before Marc Liegghio kicked a successful field goal attempt from 16 yards out to cut the REDBLACKS lead to less than one touchdown, which would be the score at the half.

Lewis Ward extended Ottawa’s lead in the third quarter with his field goal attempt from 41 yards out, but Hamilton responded with their first touchdown of the game as Mitchell made a massive touchdown throw to Kenny Lawler for 44 yards. With the kick no good, the two teams found themselves tied for the first time of the night.

Ottawa took back their lead as a chip shot from Ward from 14 yards out was good, but Liegghio responded with a field goal attempt of his own, this one from 41 yards out, with two minutes to play in the quarter.

As the quarter was expiring, William Stanback rushed up the middle for 23 yards and a touchdown, and the REDBLACKS led by seven once again to enter the final frame of action.

The Ticats defence made a clutch play once again as they intercepted Brown for a second time on the night, and the drive ended with three points on the board as Liegghio hit another field goal attempt, this time from 38 yards out, to cut the lead to four with just over 10 minutes to play.

With less than four minute to play, the Mitchell and Lawler connection came in clutch once again, first for 20 yards to move downfield, and later, after Mitchell used his own legs to move the sticks, he found Lawler for three yards and a touchdown, giving the Ticats their first lead of the night.

Hamilton’s defence forced a turnover on downs from the REDBLACKS, getting the ball back with 1:13 left on the clock, and the Ticats held on for the win.

In Week 7 action the REDBLACKS and Tiger-Cats will face off once again, this time with Ottawa getting home field advantage as they play on Sunday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at TD Place.