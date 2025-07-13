CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Davis Alexander QB Hamstring Full Nick Callender OL Foot Limited Lorenzo Burns DB Shoulder DNP Austin Mack WR Hamstring Full Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL knee Full Dylan Wynn DL Foot DNP Tyson Philpot WR knee DNP

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status