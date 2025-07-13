Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports July 13, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Jack Cassar LB Adductor DNP
Darius Ciraco OL Foot Limited
Ryan Hunter OL Shoulder DNP
Chad Kelly QB Leg Limited
Deonta McMahon RB Ankle Limited
Wynton McManis LB Knee Limited
Derek Parish DL Ankle Full
Miyan Williams RB Head DNP

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Davis Alexander QB Hamstring Full
Nick Callender OL Foot Limited
Lorenzo Burns DB Shoulder DNP
Austin Mack WR Hamstring Full
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL knee Full
Dylan Wynn DL Foot DNP
Tyson Philpot WR knee DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!