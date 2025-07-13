CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Thursday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Jack Cassar
|LB
|Adductor
|DNP
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Ryan Hunter
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|Leg
|Limited
|Deonta McMahon
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Derek Parish
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Miyan Williams
|RB
|Head
|DNP
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Davis Alexander
|QB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Nick Callender
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Lorenzo Burns
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Austin Mack
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Cyrille Hogan-Saindon
|OL
|knee
|Full
|Dylan Wynn
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Tyson Philpot
|WR
|knee
|DNP
Friday, July 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Sunday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status