5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 6

TORONTO — Receiver talent keeps showing up week after week on CFL fields all over the country.

Two pass-catchers dominated the action on Saturday between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders in the Riders’ Joe Robustelli and Stamps’ Damien Alford.

The duo made play after play as the two top receivers of Week 6, highlighting the pool of wide receiver talent available in the CFL.

Who else stood out? CFL.ca brings you five Pro Football Focus stats that stand out from Week 6.

JOE ROBUSTELLI | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDER | 9 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders just keep producing talented receivers. With Samuel Emilus sidelined with an injury, it was Joe Robustelli’s turn to handle the bulk of playmaking responsibilities for the Green and White.

The second-year pass-catcher led all receiver with nine receiving first downs in Week 6, according to PFF, while also leading the league in yardage with 11 catches for 191 receiving yards. Roubstelli more than tripled his total career yardage (63) with an unforgettable performance.

JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS | 9 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

James Butler on the other hand is a veteran that we have grown used to seeing dominate. The Lions’ running back was the only tailback to run for over 100 yards in Week 6 and did so by forcing a league-high nine missed tackles, according to PFF.

Butler rushed 30 times for 172 yards and a major, dodging a would-be tackler in one out of almost every three rushing attempts on average.

DAMIEN ALFORD | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES

Speaking of Canadian talent at receiver, Damien Alford showed the world exactly why the Stampeders decided to make him the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-six receiver demonstrated his ability to win contested balls by catching six of eight passes for 152 yards and two majors. That included a league-high three contested catches according to PFF.

MATHIEU BETTS | BC LIONS | 6 PRESSURES

Another Canadian to be featured in our list is defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who led the league with six total pressures in Week 6, according to PFF.

Betts registered one sack in the win against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, but also tallied four hurries and a hit, numbers that were instrumental in keeping the Green and Gold to only 14 points and 160 yards of total offence.

JAMAL PETERS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 15 PASSING YARDS ALLOWED

The two interceptions that Jamal Peters came down with helped him earn PFF’s highest coverage grade of Week 6 (90.9), but picking off the opposing quarterback is not all that Peters did.

The defensive back was targeted six times, resulting in only two catches (33.3 per cent completion allowed), one first down and 15 yards, according to PFF. He also registered two forced incompletions and one pass break up. Pretty good night of football for the Hamilton defender.