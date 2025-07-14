Damonte Coxie’s case for being an All-CFL receiver: ‘It’s not about you’

TORONTO — Damonte Coxie’s play on the field is diametrically opposite to his soft-spoken personality outside of the white lines.

The Toronto Argonauts wide receiver is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league with two Grey Cup titles (2022, 2024) and one Divisional All-CFL under his belt.

RELATED

» MMQB: What a difference a year can make

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 6

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

When talking about his game and the reasons why he deserves to be an All-CFL receiver in 2025, though, it’s never about his individual accolades and all about his team.

“I say the blocking, because everybody makes catches, but that’s not all of a receiver’s job,” said Coxie about what sets him apart in a conversation with CFL.ca. “Blocking is a major part of our job, because when the ball is not in our hand, you’ve got to block. A good receiver is going to block harder than he catches. I get a lot of pleasure out of seeing the backs pop out, watching them spring out a big run, that gives me a lot more excitement than catching a big pass, because I like to see my partners win.”

Coxie is currently fourth in receiving yards with 406 and has also scored two majors for the Boatmen in 2025. The receiver is on pace to surpass last year’s career high of 860 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but that’s not what matters the most to the potential All-CFL receiver.

“If you really want to be great at your job, block for somebody else,” said Coxie. “Let him show how great he is, and block your man for him so he can show everybody how great he is. Because it’s not about you.”

Fans, alongside national and local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the head coaches of the league’s nine member clubs can vote later on this year to determine the players the make the East Division and West Division All-CFL teams before the top players among all position groups get selected to the All-CFL team.

Coxie’s play on the field speaks for itself with both the yardage and willingness to take part in every phase of the offence, but it is his work in the off-season that allows him to rank near the top in almost every statistical category after six weeks of play. Coming off two Grey Cup titles in three, Coxie knows that you can’t take anything for granted in the CFL.

“You have to put the same and more amount of work in, because people are going to want to try to beat you even more now,” said the receiver. “You just have to understand what comes with it, and the work ethic that you have to put in, and the time outside of football that you’ve got to take care of your body and mental reps you’ve got to take watching film.

“You just have to stay on top of your game.”