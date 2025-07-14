Riders sign National OL Dre Doiron

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Dre Doiron, the team announced on Monday.

Doiron (six-foot-four, 305 pounds) was selected by the BC Lions in the fifth round, 41st overall, of the 2025 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the Club. A native of London, Ontario, the versatile lineman attended the University of Kansas for three seasons (2022-24) suiting up for 14 games a Jayhawk.

Prior to Kansas, Doiron attended the University of Buffalo (2020-21) starting at right tackle for 10 games and appearing in 12. In 2021, he helped the Bulls average 195 rushing yards per game.

Doiron attended the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina this spring and received an Honourable Mention from the Coaches after Saturday’s on field activities while also registering the second longest broad jump (8′ 1 1/4″) among offensive linemen.