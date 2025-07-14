Stampeders add National LB Justin Herdman-Reed to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added National linebacker and special-teamer Justin Herdman-Reed to their practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Herdman-Reed is a veteran of 94 career Canadian Football League regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts – who drafted him in 2017 – and for the past four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Simon Fraser University product has produced double digits in special-teams tackles four times during his pro career including each of the past three seasons with Saskatchewan and a career-best 19 with Toronto in 2018.

He has a total of 67 career special-teams tackles to go with 52 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two knockdowns.

Herdman-Reed has also appeared in four playoff games during his CFL career.

At Simon Fraser, Herdman-Reed played 31 contests over four seasons and accumulated 213 career tackles including 32 tackles for loss as well as six sacks, two interceptions, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.

Herdman-Reed’s twin brother Jordan played 17 games for the Stamps in 2023 and their father James Reed played professionally on both sides of the border including CFL stints with Winnipeg, Montreal, Toronto and Saskatchewan.