6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 7

BC receiver Stanley Berryhill III proved he’s no longer a sleeper by scoring 20 fantasy points in Week 6, making him one of the top performers in CFL Fantasy football.

Who’s up to the task of emerging from the shadows in Week 7? Well, let’s find out.

QUARTERBACK

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $14,500 Salary (vs. Calgary, Friday)

When we last saw Zach Collaros, the Stampeders’ defence in the initial Stampeder Bowl harried him all evening. Collaros threw a pair of pick-sixes as he finished with only 12.8 FP despite completing 34 passes for 288 yards and a major.

In order for Collaros to pull off a rebound in the rematch, he will have to do a better job of getting the ball downfield against a Calgary pass defence that has allowed a league-low five completions of 30+ yards and is tied with Hamilton and the Blue Bombers atop the league with just five touchdown passes allowed. Rare is the time Collaros does not complete at least one pass for more than 20 yards, but the Stamps kept him from that in Week 5. There’s considerable risk here, even with Collaros reaching his average of 15.2 FP per game, but the savvy veteran has the firepower to match up with Calgary’s defence. Do not be surprised if we can get a Collaros classic that puts him among the best fantasy scores in Week 7.

RUNNING BACK

Sean Thomas Erlington, Montreal, $7,500 Salary (vs. Toronto, Thursday)

Entering Week 7, it appears Sean Thomas Erlington will continue as the Als’ lead back after he rebounded from scoring 0.1 fantasy points in Week 4 with a season-best 17.8 FP in Montreal’s heartbreaking loss to the Lions in Week 5. Travis Theis has proved to be effective in spots, but Thomas Erlington is the back of choice.

And, oh, what a matchup Thomas Erlington has as Thursday Night Football (yea!!!) returns. The Argonauts have allowed a league-high 124.8 yards per game on the ground, a huge reason for their defensive struggles to get off the field (opponents average 32:33 time of possession). One way to ease a returning Davis Alexander into action will be feeding Thomas Erlington early and often, which will set up Montreal’s play-action. This is a value play with plenty of upside, and if the Argos continue to give up rushing yards at a high rate, we guarantee Thomas Erlington will clear his projected 8.2 FP on the road to a big night.

RECEIVERS

Jerreth Sterns, Winnipeg, $6,500 Salary (vs. Calgary, Friday)

Jerreth Sterns was finally able to display his wares in Week 5 when he caught seven of his nine targets for 49 yards and a major in the loss to Calgary, finishing with a season-best 17.9 fantasy points. Sterns had a combined 14 FP in his first three games with the Bombers, as finding targets has been difficult with Keric Wheatfall, Nic Demski, and Dalton Schoen getting the bulk of attention.

That trend is likely to continue, but Zach Collaros now knows firsthand that the former Roughriders receiver can be counted on. Sterns is projected for 7.5 FP this week, but we’re feeling Collaros turns to him enough to get him over double-digit fantasy production for a second straight game.

Joe Robustelli, Saskatchewan, $6,500 Salary (at BC, Saturday)

Where did that come from? In just his fourth CFL game, Joe Robustelli caught 11 of his 12 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 loss to Calgary, scoring a Week 6-best 36.1 fantasy points.

How do you top that? Well, we’re not relying on another mind-blowing week, but Robustelli has worked his way into the pecking order of Roughriders receivers. Saskatchewan’s receiving room has been banged up as the returns of Shawn Bane Jr., Samuel Emilus, and Kian Schaffer-Baker will take time. While they continue to work themselves off the injured list, opportunity abounds for Robustelli. Facing a Lions pass defence that’s allowed a league-low 181.1 yards per game is daunting, but the Roughriders and their league-best 72.8 percent completion rate will challenge BC. Robustelli is projected for 11.7 FP, and we feel he can top that projection as Trevor Harris puts the ball in the air frequently.

Erik Brooks, Calgary, $5,000 Salary (at Winnipeg, Friday)

Damien Alford stole the show in the win over Saskatchewan, but Erik Brooks also contributed with four catches for 50 yards and a major, finishing with a season-best 15 fantasy points. With the Stampeders dealing with a number of injuries in their receiving room, Brooks has made the most of his limited opportunities, catching 10 of his 12 targets for 103 yards.

Winnipeg’s defence allowed a league-low 58.6 percent completion rate. That poses a challenge for the Calgary offence, yet its league-best running game will set pivot Vernon Adams Jr. up for big plays downfield. Brooks will take advantage of defences focused on stopping Alford and Jalen Philpot, so we’re feeling good about Brooks eclipsing his projected 5.9 FP and establishing himself as a reliable target, especially near the goal line.

Keelan White, Ottawa, $6,400 Salary, (vs. Hamilton, Sunday)

Keelan White remains a staple here, and last week’s 12.7 FP effort against Hamilton shows why the rookie keeps showing up.

Over the past three games, White has seen an increase in fantasy production. The REDBLACKS have the most completions in the league (142) and will maintain their fire-at-will passing attack against a Tiger-Cats team allowing 280.5 passing yards per game. White is projected for 6.5 FP, and in a game that could become a passing duel between Dru Brown and Bo Levi Mitchell, keep White’s name in mind if you’re looking for a low-end receiver/flex option with considerable upside.