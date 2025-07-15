AMSOIL Power Rankings: Calgary completes ascent to No. 1 spot

TORONTO — Parity is the name of the game as we welcome another edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

After six weeks of play, the Calgary Stampeders have taken the lead after a convincing 24-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 6. That marks the fourth different team to be ranked No. 1 in 2025.

Check out where each team is ranked in this week’s edition of Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Calgary Stampeders (4-1)

Last week: 2

Last game: 24-10 win over Saskatchewan

Next Game: at Winnipeg, July 18

Worth noting: Calgary started the year ranked last in these Power Rankings, but has completely flipped the script six weeks into the season with superb play on both sides of the ball. The Vernon Adams Jr.-led offence is firing on all cylinders while Bob Slowik’s defence looks as dominant as ever. The key to the Stamps’ success has been balance. The team is first in rushing yards per game, third in passing yards per game and first in points allowed.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 24-10 loss to Calgary

Next game: at BC, July 19

Worth noting: No ruler rules forever and after two weeks at the top the Roughriders slide down one spot to No. 2. That’s not to say that Saskatchewan isn’t one performance away from reclaiming its crown after losing their first game of the season. The passing game was still very good for the Green and White on Saturday, but both the rushing attack and the red zone offence were lacking against the Stamps. Look for Trevor Harris and offensive coordinator Marc Mueller to come back with a vengeance in Week 7 against the BC Lions.

3. Montreal Alouettes (3-2)

Last week: 3

Last game: 21-20 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Toronto, July 17

Worth noting: Week 6 was a bye week for the Montreal Alouettes who saw the Hamilton Tiger-Cats close the gap in the East Division. There’s no more margin for error for the Als as they sit tied for first atop the division. Quarterback Davis Alexander’s return looms large for a team that dropped two straight games without its starting pivot. Next up is a matchup against the Toronto Argonauts to open Week 7.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1)

Last week: 4

Last game: 37-16 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 18

Worth noting: Same logic applies to the Blue Bombers here, who saw the Stampeders blow the race for the West top spot wide open. Winnipeg is looking to return strong after the bye week to face the Stampeders and potentially finish Week 7 in first place. Last time we saw these two teams play, the Red and White got the best of the Blue and Gold 37-16 at McMahon Stadium.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2)

Last week: 5

Last game: 23-20 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Ottawa, July 20

Worth noting: [Week 6 saw] One more win for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who are on the verge of soaring up these rankings. This time it wasn’t only Bo Levi Mitchell and the offence that stepped up as Scott Milanovich’s squad keep finding ways to win. Defensive back Jamal Peters came down with two important picks and Kenny Lawler did Kenny Lawler things to give the Tabbies a win they wouldn’t relinquish against the REDBLACKS. Hamilton and Ottawa face each other again in Week 7, this time with the ‘Cats traveling up to the nation’s capital for the rematch.

6. BC Lions (3-3)

Last week: 6

Last game: 32-14 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, July 19

Worth noting: Another team that has clawed its way back into the fight, the Lions are looking better with each passing week. Quarterback Nathan Rourke is once again in the race for Most Outstanding Canadian – alongside teammate Mathieu Betts – while the defence leads the league in yards allowed per game. The Lions kept the Elks to only 160 yards of net offence in Week 6 to win their second game over the Double E this season. Week 7 offers a tough test as they welcome the Roughriders to Save-on-Foods Fields at BC Place.

7. Toronto Argonauts (1-4)

Last week: 7

Last game: 51-38 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Montreal, July 17

Worth noting: The third and final team on a bye in Week 6 was Toronto. The Argonauts are coming off a tough loss to the Ticats, but are only two wins back from first place in the East Division. If they can find a way to go into Montreal and take down the Alouettes, they’ll be right back in the thick of things.