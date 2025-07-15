Argos release running back Kevin Brown, two more

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have released running back Kevin Brown, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown signed with Toronto in the off-season but was released before the start of the regular season. The tailback re-signed in Toronto in June and appeared in three games, rushing 18 times for 37 yards and a major.

Prior to signing with Toronto, Brown spent three seasons with the Elks, rushing 361 times for 2149 yards and five touchdowns over 38 games.

The team also announced they have released defensive back Donald Rutledge and linebacker Daniel Kwamou.