Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 7 picks

TORONTO — We have two new leaders in the CFL.ca writer picks and in the CFL standings.

Vicki Hall and Pat Steinberg both went 3-0 in Week 6, vaulting them to the top of the writers’ leaderboard.

It was a similar story on the field with movement in the standings after the week was over. Calgary’s win over Saskatchewan pushed them into first in the West and Hamilton defeated Ottawa and now claim first in the East.

Three games only separate first from last in the writer picks, so it’s still anyone’s for the taking with plenty of football left to be played this year.

What happens in Week 7?

TORONTO AT MONTREAL

Thursday, July 17

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSCN/CFL+

Both the Argos and Alouettes are coming off a bye week as they get set to meet at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to kick off Week 7. Montreal dropped their last two contests before their week of rest and will hope to reset with a win in front of a home crowd. There’s some good news for the Als as well, with their starting quarterback Davis Alexander set to make his return this week. Toronto, on the other hand, may need to wait a bit longer for their starting quarterback to return with Chad Kelly listed as limited and a non-participant to start the week of preparations. The writers are all rolling with the Als in this one.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal

CALGARY AT WINNIPEG

Friday, July 18

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

For the second week in a row, the Calgary Stampeders handed an undefeated team their first loss of the season. Before they beat the, at the time 4-0, Riders last week, it started with Winnipeg (3-0 at the time) two weeks ago, the same Bombers team they face in Week 7. Winnipeg had a taste of the Stampeders stellar defence in that meeting, scoring just 16 points and Zach Collaros throwing two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Winnipeg won’t want a repeat performance this time around at Princess Auto Stadium and Calgary will look to stay atop the west. The writers are mostly siding with Calgary to improve to 5-1.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Calgary

SASKATCHEWAN AT BC

Saturday, July 19

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Nathan Rourke has tallied three 300-yard games in the four games he’s played this season, including a season-high 345 against the Elks last week. The Lions have won two straight and will be looking to go to three against a Riders team that lost their first contest of the season in Week 6. Saskatchewan won the meeting between these two teams in Week 4, but it was Jeremiah Masoli and not Rourke behind centre for the Leos. Both teams had differing outputs on the ground last week; James Butler is coming off a career-best 30 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown while AJ Ouellette only racked up nine yards on six carries. Could that make the difference? The pick makers aren’t on the same page.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC

HAMILTON AT OTTAWA

Sunday, July 20

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The final game of Week 7 is the second half of a home-and-home between Hamilton and Ottawa. With just about two minutes left in the game at Hamilton Stadium, Bo Levi Mitchell found Kenny Lawler in the end zone for the game-winning score. The loss pushed Ottawa to 1-5 on the season while Hamilton moved to the top of the East (3-1), moving above .500 for the first time since late in the 2021 season. It’s a unanimous selection in Sunday night’s matchup, with the writers taking the visitors.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Hamilton