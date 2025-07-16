3 keys to victory for Toronto, Montreal in Week 7

MONTREAL – The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes meet for the second time this season when they square off at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Montreal secured an impressive 28-10 win over Toronto in Week 1.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, CFL+ internationally and on CBSSN in the U.S.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. DEONTA MCMAHON MAKES HIS RETURN



The Argos’ run game has struggled so far this season, and if they hope to get it going, it’ll be up to Deonta McMahon to get comfortable quickly after being out since Week 2 with an ankle injury. Without quarterback Chad Kelly for at least another week, McMahon should see consistent handoffs as head coach Ryan Dinwiddie tries to keep the Als’ defence off balance. Montreal won’t make it easy, as they lead the league in average rushing yards allowed per game.

2. HOLDING STRONG UP FRONT

As much as their own run game needs to get going, the same could be said for stopping opposing rushers. Alouettes running back Sean Thomas Erlington is having a respectable season, putting up 5.2 yards per carry, so the offensive line – led by Andrew Chatfield – needs to be ready.

3. THE ARM OF NICK ARBUCKLE

It seems like everyone is waiting on Kelly’s return, but current starter Nick Arbuckle has held his own with 1,449 yards and seven touchdowns, totals that rank third and tied for second in the league. He’ll have to take care of the ball this week against a talented Als secondary that has seven interceptions, the same number Arbuckle has thrown.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DAVIS ALEXANDER BACK UNDER CENTRE

The Alouettes’ offence will get a much-needed boost with quarterback Davis Alexander returning. Alexander has been out since Week 3, and in the two games he missed, the Als averaged 18.5 points. Over his three starts this season, they’ve put up an average of 35 points per game.

2. GETTING OPEN FOR DAVIS ALEXANDER

As Alexander gets comfortable in the pocket, it’s the job of star receivers Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack, along with the supporting cast of Tyler Snead, Cole Spieker and Charleston Rambo, to give him open targets.

3. PROTECTING THE PIVOT

With their quarterback working his way back from an injury, limiting the contact he faces is imperative. Montreal’s seven sacks allowed are the fourth most. At a position that rarely gets the glory but is necessary for scoring points, offensive linemen Nick Callender, Justin Lawrence, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Jamar McGloster and Donald Ventrelli have to be on their game to stop the Argos pass rushers.

