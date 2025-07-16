4 storylines to watch in Week 7

If you can believe it, we’re a third of the way through the CFL regular season.

After just three games in Week 6, we’re back to a full slate of four in Week 7. It’s sure to be a weekend of high-stakes football with every team wanting to get the W.

Here is one storyline to keep an eye on in every game this weekend.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 7 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Calgary completes ascent to No. 1

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WELCOME BACK, DAVIS ALEXANDER

TORONTO AT MONTREAL | Thursday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. ET |TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Get ready because Montreal’s starting pivot is ready to return to the driver’s seat.

After missing the last two games dealing with a hamstring injury, Davis Alexander will start on Thursday, according to the team’s official depth chart.

The success Alexander has had cannot be understated with the 26-year-old going a remarkable 7-0 in his starts with Montreal, including 3-0 this season alone. Without Alexander in the lineup, the Als dropped two-straight contests.

“The hamstring is feeling good. I’ll be ready to go on Thursday. I can’t wait to get back to it. I’m as close to 100 percent (healthy) as I can get without actually testing it in a real-life situation,” Alexander told montrealalouettes.com earlier this week. “I’ll be able to run and do what I want to do, but I’ll probably know a little bit more on Thursday.”

With Alexander back in the lineup, the Als will be looking to pick up where they left off with him before his injury and keep pace with the surging Tiger-Cats in the East.

Montreal welcomes the Argonauts to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to kick off Week 7 action with both teams coming off a bye week.

STAMPEDERS DEFENCE SHUTTING THE DOOR

CALGARY AT WINNIPEG | Friday, July 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Calgary is first in the West Division, thanks in large part to a well-balanced offence led by Vernon Adams Jr., but their defence has been a crucial component of their success as well.

After six weeks of play, the Stampeders have allowed a league-low 16.6 offensive points and just five offensive touchdowns. They’ve also done a great job at limiting explosive plays, giving up just four completions over 30 yards. Getting off the field has also been a strength of Bob Slowik’s group, with opponents converting on second down just 44.0 per cent of the time, the best mark in the league.

The defence hasn’t just been stopping other offences, they’ve been scoring as well. Calgary leads the league with three defensive return touchdowns, including a pair of pick-sixes against Zach Collaros just two weeks ago.

After handing the Bombers their first loss in that Week 5 meeting, Calgary will look to make it two straight against the Blue and Gold at Princess Auto Stadium. It’ll be a tough task for the group against a Winnipeg team returning refreshed from their Week 6 bye but if anyone can stop that Bomber offence, it’s the Stamps’ D.

FEED JAMES BUTLER

SASKATCHEWAN AT BC | Saturday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

After finding success with it last week against the Edmonton Elks, the game plan for the BC Lions shouldn’t deviate too much in Week 7: feed James Butler.

The Lions running back went off for 171 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries along with 35 yards through the air on three catches in his team’s win. That performance isn’t just a one-off, either. Butler is averaging over 100 yards from scrimmage per game, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dynamic backs.

That could spell trouble for a Saskatchewan team that has been giving up yards on the ground in recent weeks.

While the Riders are averaging just 80.0 yards per game given up on the ground, their run defence hasn’t been able to shut the door as easily in their last two contests. In Week 4, against the BC Lions, they surrendered 130 yards on the ground and gave up 134 last week against Calgary.

If Saskatchewan can’t tighten things up, their front seven will be in for a long night trying to contain Butler.

THAT KENNY LAWLER GUY IS PRETTY GOOD, EH?

HAMILTON AT OTTAWA | Sunday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

I’ve lost count at how many times I have said, ‘oh wow’ any time Kenny Lawler has been on the field in 2025.

The Tiger-Cats biggest off-season acquisition has paid off big time and we’re only a third of the way through the season.

Lawler is on a historic pace to start the season (shout out Senior Director of CFL Player and Game Statistics, Jeff Krever for sending over this note). He’s scored a career-high seven touchdowns this year and is on pace for 25. The all-time record is 23, held by the great Milt Stegall.

Unsurprisingly if you watch the miraculous grabs he makes, the 31-year-old leads the CFL in contested catches, with eight, according to PFF. He’s also the highest graded receiver through six weeks with an 80.5 grade, and has hauled in the most catches for a first down (25).

Even if you’re not a Ticats or REDBLACKS fan, you’ll want to tune in for the final game of Week 7 to see if Lawler can add more jaw-dropping touchdowns to his resume.