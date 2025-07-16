CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 7

The return of a full slate of games highlights Week 7 of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet football play.

The week also sees the return of pivot Davis Alexander atop the Alouettes depth chart and opportunities for Winnipeg and Saskatchewan to rebound from their first losses of the season.

This week’s Start vs. Sit will have a new face or two, so let’s not tarry much longer to discover who they are.

TORONTO (1-4-0) AT MONTREAL (3-2-0)

Thursday, July 17

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-8.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Kevin Mital, WR, Toronto, $9,800 Salary

Kevin Mital has emerged as the complement to star receiver Damonte Coxie, averaging 19.1 fantasy points in the last three games, including a pair of 20+ FP efforts. No receiver in the league is as sure handed as Mital, who has caught 27 of the 29 targets (93.1 percent catch rate) thrown in his direction.

He’s not going to get many deep routes (6.2 depth yards per route), but his ability to create after the catch makes up for that. Toronto is third in the league in completion percentage and, based on the point spread, will need to get the ball downfield frequently to stand a chance of clipping the Als. Mital is a solid fantasy receiver and is well-positioned to deliver a third game of at least 20 FP for a growing base of fantasy users who trust him.

Sit: Toronto Running Backs

One of many reasons behind the defending Grey Cup champs’ slow start is a running game that averages 46.2 yards per contest. Toronto has a total of 231 yards on the ground. To put that in perspective, BC’s James Butler, who leads the league in rushing, has more than twice that production on his own.

The Argos released Kevin Brown earlier in the week and received further bad news when star offensive lineman Ryan Hunter was injured in a motor vehicle accident on his way to practice. Toronto does get running back Deonta McMahon back from the injured list, but until he can show any level of consistency, it’s best to stay away from backs wearing the Double Blue.

CALGARY (4-1-0) AT WINNIPEG (3-1-0)

Friday, July 18

8:30 PM ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-3.5)

O/U: 49.5

Start: Damien Alford, WR, Calgary, $6,800 Salary

Damien Alford followed up the 10.2 FP effort in the win over Winnipeg with a monster 33.6 fantasy points in the Stampeders’ win over previously undefeated Saskatchewan in Week 6. In those two games, the rookie has caught eight of his 10 targets for 178 yards and three majors while successfully replacing the injured Clark Barnes as Calgary’s top deep threat.

Behind Vernon Adams Jr., the Stampeders lead the league with 11 completions of better than 30 yards, nearly topping their entire output for the 2024 season. The good times will continue to roll, even against a Blue Bombers secondary that has yielded a modest seven 30+ balls in the early going. Don’t count on Alford scoring another 33.6 FP, but don’t be too surprised if he produces at least half that.

Sit: Dalton Schoen, WR, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary

Nobody expected Dalton Schoen to return to All-CFL status after missing most of last season. The flashes have been there, but he’s not quite back to being the fantasy producer he was in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Schoen has averaged 10.7 FP in his first four games. However, he has seen the rise of Keric Wheatfall and the steady play of Nic Demski affect his production. He has just one game of more than 47 receiving yards, so while we will likely see Schoen revert to form at some point later in the season, sitting him in Week 7 is strongly advised.

SASKATCHEWAN (4-1-0) AT BC (3-3-0)

Saturday, July 19

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+



Line: Saskatchewan (-1.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Stanley Berryhill III, WR, BC, $10,000 Salary

We suggested starting Stanley Berryhill III last week, and he delivered 20 fantasy points for those wise enough to listen. Berryhill III scored his fourth major this season, scoring in three of the four games he has appeared in while averaging 17.8 FP per game.

Nathan Rourke is more than comfortable getting the ball downfield to Berryhill III, who has caught four of his six targets of more than 20 yards in depth. He’s averaging 16.4 yards per catch, which is bad news for a Saskatchewan pass defence that’s allowing 327.6 yards per game. Even with the presence of Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, Berryhill III has established himself as a must-start option, and this week is no exception.

Sit: Trevor Harris, QB, Saskatchewan, $14,600 Salary

Rare is the time Trevor Harris is tagged with a “sit” advisory, especially after he threw for 424 yards in the Week 6 loss to Calgary. However, Harris’ season-best 21 FP resulted in just one passing major among his 36 completions.

As evidenced by how they dissected Edmonton’s passing game in Week 6, the BC defence is brutal to opposing pivots. The Lions lead the league with just 181.8 passing yards allowed per game and rank among league leaders with 11 sacks. Harris has made a career puncturing seemingly invincible secondaries, but there are more sound fantasy options available.

HAMILTON (3-2-0) AT OTTAWA (1-5-0)

Sunday, July 20

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+



Line: Hamilton (-1.5)

O/U: 54

Start: Tim White, WR, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary

Stopping Kenny Lawler will be priority No. 1 for the REDBLACKS, who were torched for 27.5 fantasy points in Week 6. In the rematch, someone other than Lawler is going to thrive, and we bet that Tim White will benefit from the attention Ottawa places on Lawler.

White scored 10 FP in Week 6, a rebound from his season-low 5 FP in Week 5. After scoring majors in consecutive games, White has not found the end zone in his last two outings. The mini drought should end against an Ottawa pass defence that allows a 101.8 pass efficiency and has given up a league-high 13 completions of more than 30 yards. White has yet to record a reception longer than 23 yards. That will change on Sunday.

Sit: Ottawa Running Backs

Picking between Daniel Adeboboye and William Stanback is a decision fantasy users should not make this week. Adeboboye scored just 1.3 fantasy points in Week 6, while Stanback’s 11.7 FP was fuelled mostly by his 23-yard touchdown run.

Ottawa is seventh in rushing yards per game (96.8), but the REDBLACKS’ pass-run balance also works against choosing which back will get the bulk of the touches. For now, it’s best to stay away until one or the other decisively gains RB1 status.