Davis Alexander to start for Alouettes vs. Argos on Thursday

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are getting a boost with the return of their starting pivot on Thursday.
The Alouettes confirmed via depth chart that quarterback Davis Alexander will start against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 7.
The pivot missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring injury, giving way to backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was unable to prevent back-to-back losses to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions.
Als and Argos face off at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on TSN/RDS. U.S. fans can watch on CBSSN and International audiences can watch on CFL+.