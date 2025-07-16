Davis Alexander to start for Alouettes vs. Argos on Thursday

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are getting a boost with the return of their starting pivot on Thursday.

The Alouettes confirmed via depth chart that quarterback Davis Alexander will start against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 7.

RELATED

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 7

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 7 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Calgary completes ascent to No. 1

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The pivot missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring injury, giving way to backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was unable to prevent back-to-back losses to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions.

Als and Argos face off at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on TSN/RDS. U.S. fans can watch on CBSSN and International audiences can watch on CFL+.