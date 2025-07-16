Quarterback Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot heading into Week 7?

Quarterback Rankings is a bi-weekly series that breaks down the top signal-callers in the CFL. The ranking of starters heading into each week reflects recent performance, statistical indicators, team success, and overall on-field evaluation.

I don’t want to jinx it by saying this aloud, but we are getting back to near 100 per cent health in quarterback rooms all across this great nation.

Last week saw the return of Dru Brown in Ottawa and Nathan Rourke with the BC Lions.

Word out of Montreal is that Davis Alexander will be ready to go this week against the Toronto Argonauts, who could have Chad Kelly making his first start of the season soon.

I know I’m getting ahead of myself and breaking so many unwritten sports laws just by bringing up the topic of good health but the optimist inside of me can’t help it.

On to the Quarterback Rankings!

RELATED

1. (3) BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

After starting the year near the bottom, Bo Levi Mitchell has climbed his way up to the top of the charts.

In the last two weeks, the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player has surpassed both 40,000 career passing yards and 100 career wins.

He destroyed the Toronto Argonauts with five touchdown passes and threw a beauty 44-yard touchdown to Kenny Lawler in the third quarter of their 23-20 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Bo and Kenny also hold the unofficial title for best quarterback/wideout duo in the league.

2. (4) VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Calgary Stampeders quarterback also set a personal milestone with his 100th career touchdown pass in the team’s 24-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Vernon Adams Jr. had a rough start in that one throwing an interception on his first pass but soon made up for it by converting a second and 15 that led to a 21-yard touchdown strike to rookie Damien Alford.

Adams Jr. finished the day with 428 yards and three touchdowns. The week prior saw an especially efficient Adams Jr. (13 of 18 for 222 and two touchdowns) take down the previously undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

3. (1) ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Speaking of the Bombers, Zach Collaros is knocked off his perch thanks in large part to his two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, he threw in that loss to Calgary.

This may be a harsh ranking, but neither turnover was a fluke bounce off a lineman’s helmet. These were bad decisions and forced throws that Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief made him pay for.

The good news for Zach is he can exact some revenge against this same defence when they meet up on Friday night.

4. (-) NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Now that is how you bounce back from injury!

Over the last two weeks, Nathan Rourke has thrown for just shy of 700 yards with three touchdowns and added 51 yards on the ground and another score.

Beyond the numbers, one trend I noticed was his ability to stand tall in the pocket in the face of the blitz. In the two Lions wins, Rourke delivered on long touchdowns to Stanley Berryhill III. On both occasions, despite coming back from injury, Rourke was comfortable with the possibility of taking a big hit as he waited that extra beat to give his receiver time to get open deep.

5. (2) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

How could I drop Trevor Harris three spots after just one loss in a game where he threw for over 400 yards and didn’t have an interception??

I’m sure Regina is thrilled with this decision.

Let me say that not all 400-yard games are built the same. In their 24-10 loss to the Stamps, the Roughriders had three points in the first quarter despite Calgary turning the ball over on their first two possessions. The fourth quarter saw Harris and the offence generate zero points despite Trevor completing 16 passes for 158 yards.

Big picture is that Harris’ drop has more to do with some outstanding work done by the passers ahead of him.

6. (-) DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Listen, I hate myself for putting Davis Alexander here, but availability is a factor in rankings.

Quick side note to distract angry Alouettes fans: this low ranking is a testament to how good the overall quarterback play is in this league. A couple years ago Alexander would be in the top four, no questions asked.

7. (-) DRU BROWN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Dru Brown connects with Lewis to keep the ball moving for Ottawa#CFLGameDay

REDBLACKS vs. Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV & RDS

🇺🇸: CBS SN

pic.twitter.com/huddLzczEe — CFL (@CFL) July 7, 2025

Dru Brown has impressive numbers in the last two weeks, but the team is coming off consecutive losses to Edmonton and Hamilton.

In the Elks loss, Brown was afforded plenty of time to throw but far too often he went with shorter passes. Against the Tiger-Cats, Brown looked great on the team’s first drive. However, his two interceptions, both by Jamal Peters, were the result of either forcing a ball into an ill-advised window or throwing a pass that hung up way too long.

8. (5) NICK ARBUCKLE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Nick Arbuckle had his moments early against Hamilton but was soon buried by his interception to DaShaun Amos and the individual brilliance of Bo Levi Mitchell.

9. (7) TRE FORD | EDMONTON ELKS

Tre Ford unfortunately deserves to be in the basement after his lacklustre performance against the Lions, getting pulled in the fourth quarter for Cody Fajardo.

The only saving grace over the past two weeks was some moments of brilliance in the team’s Week 5 win over Ottawa highlighted by a 46-yarder to Javon Leake.