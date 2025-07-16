Replay Room: Bo Levi Mitchell episode premiers Friday

TORONTO — Get ready to deep dive into the career and mind of Bo Levi Mitchell.

On Friday, July 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET Bo Levi Mitchell’s edition of the CFL’s Replay Room series will premiere on the CFL’s official YouTube channel. Subscribe to be notified or bookmark this link so you don’t miss it.

The veteran pivot opens up about his career, from winning the Grey Cup in 2014 with the Calgary Stampeders to moving from the prairies to Ontario to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After going over 40,000 career passing yards and winning two Grey Cup championships, you’d think a player would be satisfied with everything they’ve accomplished in their career.

If you’re thinking of one Bo Levi Mitchell. You’d be wrong.

“The truth is, my expectations are way more than yours are,” says the quarterback in the opening seconds of the latest edition of The Replay Room series.

Curious to understand more about the mindset of one of the greatest quarterbacks in CFL history? Be sure to subscribe to the CFL’s YouTube channel for the full video coming out on Friday, July 18.