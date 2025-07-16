Ticats sign American RB Shane Watts, Global punter Josh Green

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Shane Watts and Global punter Josh Green, the team announced on Wednesday.

Watts is a five-foot-nine, 195-pound native of De Soto, Kansas, who played his entire collegiate career at Fort Hays State University (2021–2024).

Over 44 games, he rushed for 1,979 yards and 18 touchdowns on 334 carries, and added 61 receptions for 606 yards. In his senior year, he earned national D-II All-America Second Team honors, led the MIAA in rushing with 1,303 yards (4th in D-II nationally), and became the first player in program history to record consecutive 200-yard rushing games.

Green, a six-foot-one punter from Adelaide, Australia, was selected eighth overall by Hamilton in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. The team officially first signed him in May 2025, and he participated in training camp. Over three seasons at Oregon State (2022–2024), Green appeared in 29 games, punting 66 times for 2,947 yards (44.7 average). His standout senior season featured a school record 47.2 yard punt average (33 punts for 1,559 yards), with 15 punts inside the 20 yard line and 16 of 50+ yards.