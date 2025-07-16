Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 7

If the Week 7 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet football rankings seem to have a BC flavor, it’s because, well, it does.

This tends to happen when the league’s third-most efficient passer, the league’s leading rusher, and one of three receivers tied for the league lead in receptions all break the huddle at the same time.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (23 Projected Fantasy Points): Nathan Rourke has generated at least two majors in each of his starts and has thrown a combined 697 yards in the last two games. Yeah, at his current pace, he’s going to stay atop this list for quite some time.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (20.4 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last three games while scoring at least 17.4 FP in each.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,700 Salary (17 PFP): After failing to throw a TD pass in his first three games as a Stampeder, Vernon Adams Jr. has tossed five in the last two. The league leader in yards per pass (10.5) also shares the league lead with Toronto’s Nick Arbuckle with 11 completions of better than 30 yards.

4. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $13,200 Salary (14.7 PFP): The REDBLACKS will throw the ball. Often. That means Dru Brown will rebound from his 11.1 FP performance in Week 6 when he also threw for a season-low 283 yards.

5. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $13,200 Salary (14.7 PFP): Montreal’s dual-threat playmaker is back in the lineup. Davis Alexander has scored 23.1 fantasy points in his last outing in Week 3 and should pick up where he left off against the Argonauts.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,800 Salary (17.5 PFP): Dedrick Mills should bounce back from his 12.8 FP in Week 6, where stopping him was top priority for Saskatchewan. Mills’ presence made it easier for Vernon Adams Jr. and Damien Alford to play pitch and catch, but this feels like a week the Stamps get back to basics and give Mills a heavy workload.

2. James Butler, BC, $12,000 Salary (16.5 PFP): As usual, James Butler followed up a bad outing with a gem, scoring 29.6 FP in the Week 6 win over Edmonton. Another solid week is in the offing, but don’t count on another game where Butler gets 32 touches from scrimmage.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,300 Salary (8.8 PFP): Brady Oliveira’s 17.2 FP in Week 5 was overshadowed by how well Calgary stifled Winnipeg’s passing game. He’s back, and the Bombers will give him the workload to show it.

4. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $13,500 Salary (14 PFP): The Regina Thor’s six catches for 58 yards helped AJ Ouellette overcome his six carries for nine yards in the Week 6 loss to Calgary, giving him 12.7 FP. He’ll continue to be a part of the Riders’ passing game, but bank on him doing much better on the ground this week.

5. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $9,800 Salary (11 PFP): If Greg Bell remains on the one-game injured list, look to save pennies by swinging toward veteran Johnny Augustine, who flashed for 14.2 FP against the Alouettes in Week 4.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (26 PFP): Kenny Lawler might be the best receiver in the CFL. Need proof? Well, here.

2. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $12,200 Salary (16.3 PFP): Tied with Lawler and Ottawa’s Eugene Lewis with a CFL-best 30 receptions, Keon Hatcher Sr.’s havoc after the catch (league-best 179 YAC) makes him an elite fantasy option.

3. Damien Alford, Calgary, $6,800 Salary (11.3 PFP): This doesn’t feel like too much of a reach after Damien Alford’s past two games, does it?

4. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $11,500 Salary (14.3 PFP): Damonte Coxie has scored at least 10.2 FP in all but one game this season. With the Argos needing to throw the ball to stay in games, Coxie’s volume of targets will continue to remain solid.

5. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,500 Salary (14.3 PFP): We’re starting to see Eugene Lewis as the REDBLACKS’ WR1, evidenced by his 24 targets over the past two games.

6. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $10,000 Salary (16 PFP): Stanley Berryhill III has at least 80 receiving yards in three of his four games. Berryhill III has also found the end zone in consecutive games.

7. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): Week 6 was about “In Joe Robustelli We Trust” for the Riders’ passing game, but KeeSean Johnson remains the most consistent until the reinforcements arrive from the injured list.

8. Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $7,000 Salary (12.3 PFP): There won’t be another 1.8 FP showing from Keric Wheatfall this week. Expect Zach Collaros to emphasize getting the ball to Wheatfall after targeting him just three times in Week 5.

9. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $9,500 Salary (9.1 PFP): Consecutive games of double-digit FP production are a sign Justin Hardy is about to climb the rankings. Honestly, if Hardy popped 25+FP this week, we wouldn’t be shocked.

10. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (12.7 PFP): Hard to believe Tim White doesn’t have a reception of better than 23 yards. That will change this week.

11. Kevin Mital, Toronto, $9,800 Salary (12.9 PFP): Keep in mind that the Argos have used Kevin Mital as a short-yardage pivot. That’s the potential for the kind of stat-padding fantasy users love.

12. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $10,400 Salary (14.6 PFP): With Tyson Philpot’s status in doubt, slot Tyler Snead as the top receiving option for a returning Alexander.

DEFENCES

1. Calgary, $9,500 Salary (10.1 PFP): The Stamps’ D is on a roll, scoring at least 11 FP in three of the last four games.

2. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (8.8 PFP): Remember, the Als scored 19 FP in their first meeting against the Argonauts.

3. Hamilton, $7,200 Salary (7 PFP): Hamilton’s ballhawks have recorded two interceptions three times this season.

4. Saskatchewan, $9,100 Salary (8.2 PFP): Remember, the Riders put up 15 FP the previous meeting against the Lions. Saskatchewan has recorded five interceptions in the past two games.