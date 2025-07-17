10 off-season additions that are paying off big time

The CFL off-season was a whirlwind of activity, as has been the case the last few off-seasons.

Some teams are already reaping the rewards of their shrewd moves, whether that be via trade, free agency or the CFL Draft!

Let’s run down the list of major additions in the off-season that are already paying off through the first third of the CFL season.

1. KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

There’s no doubt that top billing goes the Hamilton Tiger-Cats star receiver, Kenny Lawler. Bo Levi Mitchell is living his best life right now, while Zach Collaros is likely watching highlights on his phone like Lawler’s the one that got away.

Lawler leads the league in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and receptions of 30+ yards.

He’s been absolutely uncoverable for the Tiger-Cats to start the season and complete menace for opposing defensive backs. Some catches have been balls that shouldn’t be caught, except it’s Kenny Lawler so he finds a way.

He’s also already passed his career high in touchdowns as some are pondering if there are a few CFL records that may be in jeopardy later this season.

2. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

You can’t have this list without including Vernon Adams Jr. near the top with the Calgary Stampeders starting the season with a 4-1 record.

No one outside of Calgary predicted this. No one. You won’t find them. We all underestimated how quickly the Stampeders could gel and a lot of credit goes to Adams, who brought over his off-season team building techniques from BC to Calgary and they’re paying off at the start of the season.

While his numbers aren’t as mind blowing as say Kenny Lawler’s are, his leadership and skill have been pivotal for Dave Dickenson’s crew to turn things around.

3. JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

James Butler returned to his old stomping grounds in BC after a short stop in Hamilton. While William Stanback was just fine with the Lions, there is a bit more production coming out of the back field with Butler this year.

He leads the league in yards per game and he’s already topped the century mark twice this season. He’s also leading the league in yards from scrimmage as he’s averaging over 100 yards per game. Butler adds tremendous balance to the Lions attack and with that he helps Rourke find a little more time in the pocket but also allows Rourke to pull it down and run it himself.

Clearly there is just something about Vancouver for Butler, who had his breakout season in 2022 with the Lions.

4. DERRICK MONCRIEF | LINEBACKER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The veteran SAM linebacker is looking like his All-CFL calibre self with the Stampeders in his first year in Calgary.

Derrick Moncrief was a standout with the Roughriders and was so good he got a stop in the NFL before returning to Canada. Since his return, there was a drop off in production from the rangy Moncrief. But this year, he’s back.

He’s all over the field with an interception return for a touchdown, forced fumbles, knockdowns, and tackles for loss. In fact, if you look at defensive plays outside of tackles, he’s leading the league with 10!

And it’s not particularly close!

5. MICAH AWE | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS

Micah Awe, like Butler, has returned to Vancouver to find his way again.

Awe leads the league in tackles and is on pace to potential eclipse his 2023 total in Calgary of 134.

He is one of the most physical linebackers in the game and as BC overhauled a few portions of their interior defence, Awe will be integral for the Lions defence to improve throughout the year.

6. EUGENE LEWIS | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

GENO LEWIS! TOUCHDOWN IN HIS RETURN TO EDMONTON!#CFLGameDay@REDBLACKS vs. Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV & RDS

🇺🇸: CBS SN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/eD40zff0Ii — CFL (@CFL) July 7, 2025

Dru Brown needed more weapons in Ottawa, and Eugene Lewis has come as advertised.

He is a receiver who will make a quarterback look good as he sits third in receiving and it appears Brown and Lewis will improve the more and more they play as Brown missed some time in the middle portion of this stretch of games.

Brown needs his confidence to get rolling here quick but there is at least one player who he should be able to rely on to make the play and that’s Lewis.

7. LIAM DOBSON | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Of course, Kenny Lawler wasn’t the only member of the Bombers to follow now Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia from Winnipeg to Hamilton.

Offensive lineman Liam Dobson has been holding it down at right guard for the Tabbies to bolster the group in front of Bo Levi Mitchell to give him the time to throw it up to Lawler down field.

Coming off his first Division All-CFL nod in 2024, Dobson continues to improve to show why the Bombers used the third overall selection on him in 2021.

8. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Canadian linebacker is getting a second chance for a first impression with the Toronto Argonauts this year. After rising the ranks in Saskatchewan to start his career, Cameron Judge went to Toronto for 2021 but it was not a match made in heaven.

It was classified a bust for Judge, who then went to Calgary and again started to become a more premier linebacker for the Stampeders.

This off-season it was decided to give Toronto another try and let’s just say he’s more than made up for the lacklustre 2021 campaign.

He’s already passed that season’s total for tackles, playing in five fewer games.

9. DAMIEN ALFORD | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The top pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Damien Alford, is having himself a debut for the Stampeders this season. It’s rare we see a draft pick in the CFL have this quick of an impact in their first season, especially at receiver.

He’s closing in on a 1,000-yard pace in his rookie campaign! What a draft pick for the Stampeders right at the top of the first round.

10. TOMMY STEVENS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

THAT’S A TOMMY STEVENS TOUCHDOWN ‼️ 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders 9 PM ET

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS2

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#cflgameday | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/KZumzFQuBV — CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2025

Okay, hear me out on this one!

The Roughriders short yardage over the last few seasons has been an absolute nightmare for the team. Fans winced whenever they attempted a third and one, expecting it to be way too close.

Tommy Stevens has changed all that for the Roughriders in a crucial role in the CFL to extend drives and finish off drives closer to the goal line.

Don’t sleep on having a quality guy running your short yardage. It’s the ultimate you’re going to miss me when I’m gone scenario… well… maybe not as much as Zach missing Kenny.