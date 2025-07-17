3 keys to victory for Calgary, Winnipeg in Week 7

WINNIPEG – The Calgary Stampeders will try to create some separation atop the West Division standings when they travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday Night Football.

Calgary is off to a 4-1 start, which includes a 37-16 win over Winnipeg in Week 5. Last week, they took down Saskatchewan, 24-10, on the road.

Winnipeg was on a bye in Week 6.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s game, which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CFL+ internationally and on CBSSN in the U.S.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: CGY | WPG

» Game Notes: Stampeders at Blue Bombers

» Tickets: Calgary at Winnipeg

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. DAMIEN ALFORD

Calgary was hoping they had a star when they selected Damien Alford with the first overall pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft, and he’s beginning to show exactly what he’s capable of. After 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Riders, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. should feel good about turning his way.

2. DEFENCE

The Stampeders and Blue Bombers are the only two teams that have yet to allow 100 points this season. Keeping opposing offences out of the end zone has been a collective effort, with defensive linemen Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings standing out up front and Adrian Greene and Derrick Moncrief holding it down in the secondary. Their hands will be full this week going up against quarterback Zach Collaros and running back Brady Oliveira.

3. STAYING DISCIPLINED

Sometimes, it’s just as important not to beat yourself up. The Stampeders have taken the fewest penalties (5.4), resulting in the second-fewest free yards (49.6) per game heading into this week’s action. Facing a team with as much talent as the Bombers, discipline and not surrendering extra opportunities will be important.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. CONTROLLING THE CLOCK

The Blue Bombers feel confident when the ball is in quarterback Zach Collaros’ hands, and he’s had it a lot as they lead the league in time of possession. Collaros has also helped them to a touchdown on 20 per cent of their drives, a mark that’s third best in the league.

2. SECONDARY SHUTTING IT DOWN

Adams Jr. is coming off a game in which he completed 28-of-36 passes for 428 yards, but he was held to 222 yards in his first meeting with the Bombers. It will be a game of adjustments for both sides, with defensive backs Marquise Bridges and Jamal Parker Jr. trying to keep the pivot’s options under tight coverage.

3. TOUCHES FOR OLIVEIRA

Brady Oliveira is going to get his fair share of looks this week as he continues to find his form after an early-season injury. Back in their Week 5 matchup, he amassed 61 yards on 13 carries.

NEED TO KNOW