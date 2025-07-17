Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 7

TORONTO — Week 7 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best stretch to begin a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.

Kalil Pimpleton collected 365 all purpose yards in his previous two games.

Both teams are coming off byes. Since 2023, Toronto is 6-0 and Montreal 5-1 on a week’s rest.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 7 below:

SADDLE UP

The 2024 Stampeders finished 5-12-1.

Through six weeks, the team is currently in first place at 4-1. Five touchdowns allowed on 68 drives for 7.4 per cent – the lowest mark since the league began tracking the statistic League-leading four TDs allowed in the red zone on 11 opportunities (36.4 per cent) Tied for first with 13 takeaways Tied for first with 11 30+ yards completions First in rush offence (130.6 average yards per game) Fewest big plays allowed (seven) One of two teams with over 400 yards of net offence



STRONG FIRST IMPRESSIONS

All eight 2025 first round selections are on active rosters with four making an early impact in their CFL careers

No. 1 | WR | Damien Alford | Calgary In his fourth game (Week 6): six catches for 156 yards and two TDs Season: 10 receptions for 221 yards (22.1 average), three TDs

No. 2 | LB | Devin Veresuk | Hamilton Five games, including three starts 19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown

No. 3 | WR | Keelan White | Ottawa Six starts 16 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown

No. 8 | OL | Chris Fortin | Calgary Three starts at centre



QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Challenges are down 25 per cent compared to 2024

In the past two weeks, there have been 16 sacks in seven games – 2.29 per game.

Punters are averaging 48.2 yards per punt – the highest mark in CFL history.

Possible milestone game(s): 100 th | Anthony Gosselin (OTT)



TOR (1-4) at MTL (3-2)

Week 1: TOR 10 – MTL 28

Both teams are coming off byes. Since 2023, Toronto is 6-0 and Montreal 5-1 on a week’s rest.

Toronto leads the league with 14 sacks, Montreal is second with 13.

Since 2022, Toronto is 7-3 in the teams’ regular season matchups.

Last week, Kevin Mital had career-highs in receptions (eight), targets (nine) and receiving yards (104), while scoring his second TD of the season.

In their Week 1 matchup, Damonte Coxie notched five receptions for 99 yards.

An Alouettes victory would give them the tie-breaker over Toronto. They have not won the season series since 2019.

Montreal leads the league in turnover ratio at +6; Toronto is -4.

At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best stretch to begin a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.

Najee Murray needs five defensive tackles for 200.

CGY (4-1) at WPG (3-1)

Week 5: WPG 16 – CGY 37

Calgary is undefeated on the road; Winnipeg is undefeated at home.

A Calgary win would give them the season series against Winnipeg.

The Stampeders have lost eight straight games in Winnipeg, with their last victory coming on July 7, 2017.

Vernon Adams Jr. recorded 428 passing yards and his 100 th TD pass last week. He is a career 5-3 against Winnipeg.

TD pass last week. He is a career 5-3 against Winnipeg. Winnipeg has won eight of its past nine home games. The team is 12-0 when coming off a bye week since 2021.

Zach Collaros is a career 10-7 against Calgary.

Brady Oliveira (4,427) needs 79 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.

Nic Demski has had a reception in 75 consecutive games.

SSK (4-1) at BC (3-3)

Week 4: BC 18 – SSK 37

Last week, Trevor Harris completed 81.8 per cent (36-of-44) of his attempts, tying his and Dane Evans’s CFL record of eight consecutive starts with 70+ per cent completion rate. He is a career 9-3 against BC.

Last week in his fourth CFL game, Joe Robustelli notched 11 catches for 191 yards and a major.

BC’s 42:54 in time of possession last week was the second most in team history.

Last week, Nathan Rourke had his second 300+ passing yard game of the season. He is a career 2-2 against Saskatchewan.

James Butler had a career-high 171 rushing yards last week, while adding 35 receiving yards. In the teams’ Week 4 matchup, he had 123 and 26, respectively.

League-leading tackler Micah Awe needs two defensive tackles for 500 in his career.

Sean Whyte has made 25 consecutive field goals.

Carl Meyer leads the league with seven punts inside the 10-yard line.

HAM (3-2) at OTT (1-5)