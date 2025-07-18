3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, BC in Week 7

VANCOUVER — The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit the BC Lions on Saturday night.

Saskatchewan fell to Calgary, 24-10, in Week 6, while BC edged Edmonton to move back to .500 at 3-3.

The Riders and Lions have met once already, a game that Saskatchewan took 37-18 back in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada, CFL+ internationally and on CBS Sports Network in the U.S.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. REVIVING THE RUN

Sticking with the theme of rebounding, head coach Corey Mace would love to see more out of his run game after it put up a season-low 16 yards against the Stampeders. The Lions’ defensive front should be seeing plenty of A.J. Ouellette after he rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries the last time the two squared off.

2. PASS AGAINST THE PASS DEFENCE

Quarterback Trevor Harris returned from injury in Week 6 and promptly passed for 425 yards. Second-year receiver Joe Robustelli hauled in 191 of those yards, and Harris hopes he can once again provide a reliable target against a Lions secondary that leads the league in limiting opposing yards.

3. ANOTHER CRACK AT JAMES BUTLER

The only real blip on the season for the Riders front was in that Week 4 matchup when James Butler rushed for 123 yards. On average, they’re giving up 80 per game. Defensive lineman Malik Carney and linebacker Jameer Thurman will have to play a big role in the unit’s attempt to slow Butler.

BC LIONS

1. ATTACKING THROUGH THE AIR

In the four games Nathan Rourke has played this season, the Canadian pivot is averaging 317.5 yards per game and is facing a secondary on Saturday that’s coughing up the second most of any team. With plenty of targets he trusts, it shouldn’t be surprising when he drops back.

2. FINDING OPEN SPACE DOWNFIELD

Speaking of those targets, receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. (516), Justin McInnis (334), Stanley Berryhill III (290) and Jevon Cottoy (289) all find themselves in the top 12 of the Canadian Football League in receiving yards. Given the Riders’ struggles defending the pass, head coach Buck Pierce will rely on Rourke to spread the secondary.

3. JAMES BUTLER’S ENCORE

What will James Butler do with a second shot against Saskatchewan? The league’s leading rusher is fresh off a 171-yard game, and with so much emphasis on the Lions’ air attack, opportunity waits.

NEED TO KNOW