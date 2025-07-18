5 reasons for Calgary’s defensive success in 2025

When I thought about who I’d like to talk in order to size up what is making the Calgary Stampeders’ defence tick these days, a bunch of names came to mind, really.

But when it came down to it, I knew that SAM linebacker Derrick Moncrief would be just the ticket for a little insight.

The eighth-year vet, in his first campaign with the Stampeders, did not disappoint.

“Success is not owned,” Moncrief told me after practice earlier this week, “it’s rented every day.”

“You just gotta put your hard hat on and work.”

With Calgary sitting atop the West with a 4-1 record — and after two signature wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan in the last two weeks — things are really looking up for a team that had seen great struggles over the previous two seasons.

The offence, led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with starring support from the likes of running back Dedrick Mills, a cast of playmaking receivers including breakout rookie Damien Alford, as well as a stout offensive line, has a lot to do with Calgary’s early season success.

But so does the Calgary defence, a unit that has come together quickly despite being chock full of new faces, like Moncrief, who signed in free agency after spending last season with the Edmonton Elks.

“Since day one,” Moncrief said, “when the vets came in and the rookies were already here, everybody hit it off.”

“As soon as that first meeting started, we set a goal,” the native of Prattville, Alabama added. “And the goal was to get better each and every day. I think that’s been showing each and every week.”

“We’re loose but then at the same time, when it’s time to buckle down, we’re all about the work. You can’t be serious, 24/7, but you got to have that killer mindset when it’s time to click in and go, man.”

As we hit the one-third point of the CFL season, the Calgary defence is ranked number two behind only the Montreal Alouettes when you add up ranking points in a total of 11 major defensive categories.

At the end of the 2024 season, they were ninth.

It’s a success story, with many reasons as to how and why the Stampeders’ defence is riding so high, so far in 2025.

Here are five things making that Calgary defence go.

THEY STALL DRIVES WHEN THEY NEED TO

While the Stampeder defence has been on the field for a league-high average of 61.2 plays per game, and they give up an average of six yards on first down, they can boast a CFL-best average of only 16.6 points per game given up.

How?

Well, although they do give up yards (seventh in the CFL with an average of 379 per game) they get very stingy when an opponent drives into Calgary territory. The Stamps will give you field goals and punts, not touchdowns.

Calgary has given up only five majors on defence this season and that is tops in the entire league. In facing 68 opponent possessions, that means the Stampeders’ D has given up a major only 7.4 per cent of the time.

Calgary is holding their opponents’ second down conversion rate to just 44 per cent and that also leads the CFL.

THEY HAVE A PROPENSITY FOR BIG PLAYS

The Stampeders defence has grabbed four interceptions so far in 2025 and three of those picks have been returned for touchdowns, including Moncrief’s own 70-yarder against the Blue Bombers two weeks ago.

“That’s what you play the game for, to make game-changing plays, to try to put your team in a great position,” said Moncrief. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The unit is in a four-way tie for the lead in turnovers forced with 13, including two fumble recoveries and a clutch of third down denials.

THEY DON’T GET BLOWN UP VERY OFTEN

While the Calgary defence is turning games around with big plays at crucial times, they are also not in the business of getting scorched themselves.

The Stampeders lead the CFL in keeping the ‘Big Play’ at bay, with only seven given up so far in 2025, and two of those were on special teams, so you have a grand total of five being surrendered by the defence in five games.

Four of those have been passing plays of 30 yards or more, with the Stamps ranking second in that category. Do the math and you arrive at Calgary having given up only one rush of 20 or more yards so far.

While the run defence numbers could be better (5.4 yards given up per attempt, tied for last), the Stampeders are not getting lit up with big, giant runs as a general rule.

COACHING, COACHING, COACHING

Moncrief gushed about the direction he and his cohorts get from the defensive coaches, from the top down.

Just how, I wondered, could a defensive unit be this cohesive so quickly, with so many new faces?

“Just keeping things simple, from a schematic standpoint,” said Moncrief.

“We got a great hall of fame coach in (defensive coordinator) Bob Slowik. He has so many years of experience, along with Barron Miles (defensive backs coach), John Bowman (defensive line coach), Marcus Klund (linebackers coach), I could go on and on.”

“(They) always come up here early. Each and every day, I’m seeing those guys preparing, putting us in a great spot,” Moncrief said.

THE MAN HIMSELF

We’ve seen it for the entirety of his career.

In Saskatchewan, in Edmonton and now in Calgary, Derrick Moncrief has been that guy. The straw that stirs the drink. A glue guy. A leader.

“I hold a high standard to myself for being a leader,” said Moncrief. “Guys are looking for me to be able to make big plays but (also) to bring that energy, right? Bring that contagious leadership.”

“You gotta always be up each and every day, no matter what. I can’t have bad days. So for me, I just got to put my best foot forward each and every day.”

Second on the team with 28 total defensive plays, including 18 tackles, a forced fumble, three knockdowns and a tackle for loss, as well as his interception-return touchdown, the just-turned 32-year-old joked that the rest of the league probably figured he was too old to be performing this well.

“That’s the word around, that’s the word around, I know,” he said, laughing.

Well, it was the word around.

That’s changed, though. As has the perception of the Calgary defence as a whole.