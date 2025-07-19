3 Keys to victory for Hamilton, Ottawa in Week 7

OTTAWA – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are riding a three-game winning streak into the nation’s capital to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday night.

One of those wins was a 23-20 victory over Ottawa at Hamilton Stadium in Week 6.

The REDBLACKS are trying to snap a three-game skid.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. STICKING WITH WHAT’S WORKING

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. That should apply to the connection quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has with star receiver Kenny Lawler. The duo have connected for a league-leading 578 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. With Lawler pulling down 95 yards and two touchdowns last week, he should be the main point of focus for the REDBLACKS’ secondary.

2. RUN GAME BY COMMITTEE

The Tiger-Cats’ run game has been far from great, ranking eighth with just 344 yards on the season, but they may have found a formula that can work. In Week 6, four different players used their legs to accumulate 86 yards. Running backs Johnny Augustine and Treshaun Ward are likely to see most of the action in the rematch.

3. DEFENCE BRINGING ITS BEST

There’s no doubt Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown is going to throw the football, which means the Tiger-Cats’ secondary has to be ready. And it should be an intriguing matchup. As a team, the Ticats have given up five passing touchdowns and possess a CFL-high 25 pass knockdowns. Defensive backs Jamal Peters and Jonathan Moxey have been guiding the secondary with three and two interceptions, respectively.

OTTAWA REDLACKS

1. STRONG SECONDARY

The REDBLACKS were able to hold Mitchell to a 56.1 completion percentage a week ago, and a repeat performance would go a long way in coming out with a win. Defensive back C.J. Coldon continues to be a difference maker with 22 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

2. TAKING CARE OF THE FOOTBALL

Brown threw his first two interceptions of the season into the hands of Hamilton defensive back Jamal Peters. Given how heavily the REDBLACKS offence leans on Brown’s arm, they’re certainly hoping it was more of a blip than a trend.

3. EUGENE LEWIS VS. KENNY LAWLER

The REDBLACKS have a star receiver of their own in Eugene Lewis, who leads the league in targets with 52 and receptions with 30. He also caught seven passes for 128 yards in the first matchup. Expect the ball to be put in the air with consistency as Lewis and Lawler oppose each other for a second week in a row. The extra attention towards Lewis could also open things up for receivers Justin Hardy and Kalil Pimpleton.

