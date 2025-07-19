3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 7 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – The Calgary Stampeders sent another loud message to the CFL on Friday night, backing up their Week 5 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an even more convincing victory in the rematch at Princess Auto Stadium.

With their 41-20 victory – Calgary’s first in Winnipeg since 2017 – the Stamps sit alone atop the CFL standings at 5-1. Powered by big plays on both sides of the ball, they handed the Bombers their first loss coming off a bye since 2021, snapping a 12-0 run.

Winnipeg never fully recovered after starting quarterback Zach Collaros went down in the second quarter, as Chris Streveler and Brady Oliveira found little room to operate against a Stamps’ defence that continues to dominate.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Calgary Stampeders’ win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

4 – CALGARY INTERCEPTIONS

The Stampeders entered Week 7 with the CFL’s top-ranked defence in both points allowed and turnovers forced – but matching their two-interception outing against Winnipeg in Week 5 was no small task. Instead, they raised the bar, picking off Collaros and Streveler twice each to finish with four interceptions on the night. Damon Webb had the dagger in the fourth, running back Streveler’s pass to the flats for a touchdown – his second pick-six against the Bombers this season. Adrian Greene‘s third interception of the season was timely, as he stopped a 12-play drive at the goal line with a diving grab to fend off the points and kill the Bombers’ third-quarter momentum.

Anthony Johnson and Jaydon Grant also picked up interceptions on Friday, and Calgary added three sacks to round out their dominant night defensively.

2 – DAMIEN ALFORD TOUCHDOWNS

Only six games into his CFL career, Damien Alford is making a name for himself. The 2025 first-overall pick has a nose for the end zone – and, evidently, the full trust of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. The rookie out of Utah broke out with a two-touchdown game in Week 6 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and followed it up with two more on Friday. Alford made the most of his three targets, hauling in both of his catches for majors and leading Calgary with 79 receiving yards.

On both plays, Adams Jr. had to improvise under pressure, but Alford’s blend of size and speed made him the natural target downfield – a testament to the early chemistry between the two first-year Stampeders.

1 – CALGARY TOUCHDOWN IN EVERY QUARTER

Even with the game well in hand, Calgary never let up. The Stampeders opened with a statement drive, quickly shaking off their sluggish start from Week 6, when early turnovers stalled them against the Riders. From there, they responded to Winnipeg’s field goals with touchdowns, pulling ahead early and never looking back. Whether it was long, methodical drives, quick strikes on explosive plays, or a defensive score, Calgary found the end zone at will, ensuring the result with a 17-point fourth quarter. Without Collaros, the Bombers struggled to match pace as the Stamps’ all-around and consistent attack proved overwhelming.