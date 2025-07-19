3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 7 win over BC

VANCOUVER – Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders took care of business on the road on Saturday evening, grabbing a 33-27 win over the BC Lions to improve to 5-1 and remain perfect on their travels. A late score by BC made the game appear closer than it was as Saskatchewan held a lead for the vast majority of the contest.

Harris and his receivers combined for multiple big plays to trouble a usually-stout Lions defence. On the other side, the Riders defenders shut down the BC run game and did enough to keep the Lions at bay in the second half as the hosts attempted to mount a late comeback.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the BC Lions.

RELATED

» Trevor Harris shines as Roughriders bounce back against Lions

» Saskatchewan, BC by the numbers

» Depth Charts: SSK | BC

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

43 – RUSHING YARDS AGAINST

Rushing yards leader James Butler put up his best performance of the year in Week 6 against the Elks and also punished the Riders the last time the two teams met in Week 4 but he couldn’t recreate that sort of production at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday.

The Roughriders’ defence did a great job of keeping Butler contained, limiting him to just 30 yards on the ground as Rourke had to instead look to get him involved in the passing game. With BC down early, game script kept the ball in Rourke’s hands, also capping Butler’s impact on the contest.

4 – BIG TREVOR HARRIS PASSING PLAYS

From his team’s first possession, Harris had his eyes locked downfield. Saskatchewan’s quarterback unleashed four passing plays of 30 yards or more, including a 50-yard touchdown strike to Dohnte Meyers on the Riders’ first drive.

In the second quarter, a 66-yard completion over the top to Samuel Emilus set up Brett Lauther for one of his four field goals. Meyers would then get his second score of the evening on a 30-yard play in the third quarter and would finish with a game-high 132 receiving yards.

1 – SPECIAL TEAMS TURNOVER

The Roughriders narrowly won the turnover battle on Saturday thanks to an early special teams takeaway which helped the visitors jump out to a big first-quarter lead.

On the kickoff following Meyers’ early score, BC’s Seven McGee saw the ball slip away after Melique Straker punched it loose. Jayden Dalke made the recovery and Saskatchewan was able to grab the field goal. The Riders would eventually make it three consecutive scoring drives to begin the game as they took control early.