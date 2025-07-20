3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 7 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA – There was much to celebrate for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday evening, winning their fourth in a row after starting the season 0-2 as they took down the Ottawa REDBLACKS, along with Bo Levi Mitchell moving up the ranks in CFL history.

Three different Hamilton receivers recorded 60 or more yards in the win, Johnny Augustine recorded season highs in both carries and rushing yards on the ground, and the Tiger-Cats held off the REDBLACKS, who at the half trailed by a single point, to win by double digits on the road.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

327 – BO LEVI MITCHELL PASSING YARDS

Needing just 27 yards to hit the mark, Mitchell passed Tracy Ham to become 10th all time in CFL passing yards with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler, adding another achievement to his career after recording his 100th CFL win – the fastest player to do so – just a few weeks ago. The next player that Mitchell could catch is Doug Flutie, who recorded 41,355 career yards.

Finishing the game with a touchdown and an interception on top of the yardage, it was Mitchell’s fourth game this season with at least 300 yards, and he has also tallied at least one touchdown in every single game during the 2025 season.

2 – DESTIN TALBERT INTERCEPTIONS

Hamilton’s offence weren’t the only ones showcasing their talents on Sunday as defensive back Destin Talbert recorded not only a season-high six defensive tackles against Ottawa, but also recorded his first interception of the season. On top of that, he also grabbed his second of the season just a quarter later.

Talbert’s first interception came on a grab off of Dustin Crum in the third quarter with 10 seconds to play, while the second was picked from Justin Hardy‘s attempt in the fourth quarter with just over six minutes to play. With the double pick performance, Talbert has already matched his total interceptions (2) from his rookie season.

5 – LEWIS WARD FIELD GOALS

While the Ottawa REDBLACKS may have lost, moving to 1-7 on the season and losing starting quarterback Dru Brown to an injury in the second quarter of the game, one of the positives to take away from their loss is that Lewis Ward is a consistent points producer for their team and kept them in the game against the red-hot Tiger-Cats.

Ward was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night, knocking in all 15 of Ottawa’s points including his longest kick from 45 yards out. It was Ward’s third 100 per cent kicking game this season, and his most successful kicks this season surpassing the previous total of four which he achieved twice already.