CFL Injury Reports: Week 8

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, July 24 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Davis Alexander QB Hamstring DNP Lorenzo Burns DB Shoulder Full Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Knee Full Dylan Wynn DL Foot Limited Tyson Philpot WR Hamstring DNP James Morgan QB Back Full Mustafa Johnson DL Knee Limited

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice Sunday. Their first injury report will be on Monday, July 21, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, July 25 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Sunday, July 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status