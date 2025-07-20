Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 20, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 8

David Kirouac/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, July 24 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Davis Alexander QB Hamstring DNP
Lorenzo Burns DB Shoulder Full
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Knee Full
Dylan Wynn DL Foot Limited
Tyson Philpot WR Hamstring DNP
James Morgan QB Back Full
Mustafa Johnson DL Knee Limited

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice Sunday. Their first injury report will be on Monday, July 21, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, July 25 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Sunday, July 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

