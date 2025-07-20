Replay Room: 3 iconic Bo Levi Mitchell career moments

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell continues to write his name in the history books.

Two Grey Cup titles, over 40,000 career yards, 237 touchdowns and counting, the veteran quarterback has done it all.

Often times careers like that can’t be summarized by others. That’s exactly where the Replay Room series enters the picture.

Bo Levi Mitchell’s edition of the CFL’s Replay Room has premiered on the CFL’s official YouTube channel and offers you a chance to watch as the quarterback narrates some of the most iconic moments in his career, including his two championship rings, his departure from Calgary and more.

CFL.ca breaks down three iconic moments shared by Mitchell himself. Want the full story? Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the full video.

RELATED

» Bio: Bo Levi Mitchell by the numbers

» Replay Room: Bo Levi Mitchell

» Unreal Stories: Bo Levi Mitchell

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

2014 – 102ND GREY CUP WIN OVER HAMILTON

No quarterback will ever forget his first Grey Cup win.

That’s the case for Bo Levi Mitchell, who had to take control of a Jon Cornish-focused offence to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 20-16 win over Zach Collaros and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 102nd Grey Cup.

“The Grey Cup felt like one of those moments where I had to step out of that run game offence and take over,” said Mitchell.

And take over he did, throwing for 334 yards on 25-of-34 passing on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

It was the first of two championships and started a run of dominance that saw the Stamps appear in four Grey Cups over a five-year span.

2018 – 106TH GREY CUP WIN OVER OTTAWA

The last Grey Cup of that span was Mitchell’s final championship win with Calgary.

“I think going back and watching, we win in 2014, we’re almost there in 2015, then 2016-2017 lose back-to-back,” said the quarterback.

Mitchell went into the 106th Grey Cup with memories of losing the last two and had to battle an illness all week plus the frosty field conditions at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. That’s not to mention a red-hot Ottawa REDBLACKS team led by Trevor Harris.

Not a problem.

Mitchell completed 24 of 36 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and was named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player once again as the Stamps took home a 27-16 win.

“I threw that ball and when (former Stampeders receiver) Lemar Durant caught that I was like: ‘Oh yes this going to be over’.”

2024 – OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND WIN OVER TORONTO

Despite all that Mitchell achieved in Calgary, the veteran pivot still had goals for his career when his time with the Stampeders was coming to an end. In comes the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and a new partnership that has led to big numbers once again for the quarterback.

“I never won a Grey Cup with a new team, never won a Grey Cup at home, those are things that I have been looking forward to and I want to check off my list,” said Mitchell.

“My biggest thing is I didn’t want to leave Calgary and choose a random team. I wanted to go to a new team and create a second half of my own career and legacy.”

That’s exactly what he’s doing with the Tiger-Cats. Mitchell threw for 5,451 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2024 on his way to being the East Division Most Outstanding Player nominee. In 2025, the veteran already has 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception.

It takes a while to feel adjusted to a new team though. To feel like it’s your team. For Bo Levi Mitchell, that was OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in 2024 when the Ticats beat the Toronto Argonauts 31-28.

“I think (Ticats receiver) Tim (White) and I had a different look in our eye that day,” said the pivot about the rivalry game. “I think everybody did.”

After missing the game in 2023 due to injury, Mitchell put together a vintage performance on Labour Day Weekend in 2024, completing 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“That was one of those moments where that was the first time it truly felt like my team,” added Mitchell.

Curious to understand more about the mindset of one of the greatest quarterbacks in CFL history? Be sure to subscribe to the CFL’s YouTube channel to watch the full video.