5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 7

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders passing game is not messing around.

Trevor Harris and Dohnte Meyers dominated the skies in British Columbia to win their fifth game in six outings in 2025.

The performance landed the duo here once more as some of their Pro Football Focus stats pop out of the page.

Who else made the list? CFL.ca brings you five PFF stats that stand out from Week 7.

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 7

» MMQB: 6 breakout players at the one-third mark

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

DOHNTE MEYERS | REC | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 7 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Dohnte Meyers was as efficient as they come against the BC Lions on Saturday. The receiver caught all seven of his targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

According to PFF, all seven of Meyers’ catches went for either a first down or a touchdown, more than anyone else in Week 7. The receiver also registered two contested catches and 18.9 yards per reception.

TREVOR HARRIS | QB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 5 BIG TIME THROWS

On the throwing end of those passes was quarterback Trevor Harris, who is having one of the best seasons of his career.

The veteran pivot led the league with five big time throws to just two turnover worthy plays, according to PFF. He also gained 18 passing first downs while throwing for 395 yards and three majors.

JOHNNY AUGUSTINE | RB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 51 RUSHING YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Running back Johnny Augustine showed his elusiveness in the Tiger-Cats win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday.

The tailback led all runners in yards after contact (51) while also forcing three missed tackles and gaining four rushing first downs, according to PFF. Overall, Augustine rushed 18 times for 85 yards.

DESTIN TALBERT | CB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 42.7 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

Destin Talbert had the best coverage grade among all players in Week 7 after allowing only three of seven passes thrown his way to be completed, according to PFF.

The defensive back finished with two picks, one forced incompletion, four tackles, zero missed tackles and only 21 passing yards allowed, good for an average of only three yards per target.

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR. | DE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 7 TOTAL PRESSURES

The league leader in sacks Andrew Chatfield Jr. did not have a quarterback takedown in Week 7, but still led the league in pressures according to PFF.

Chatfield Jr. had seven hurries against the Alouettes, showcasing that even when not registering sacks he can be a disruptive force in the opposing backfield by forcing the passer to quickly get rid of the ball.